On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Dec. 1-3) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

Thu., Dec. 1



Fri., Dec. 2



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Dec. 3



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh dance parties playing everything from queer anthems to classic soul and funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin tunes from across the rainbow for a night of queer anthems.Thestar is the centerpiece of this dance night hosted by DJ ADMC.Spirit combines delicious carbs and disco for this night with DJs Formosa and Jarrett Tebbets. Spaghetti will be served once the clock strikes midnight. Come hungry, leave soul struck.Re-enter the islands of Poptropica with DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean as they spin all the pop hits from 2008 to 2013.Don your finest duds at this birthday celebration for Cattivo DJ mainstays Skoot and Gizmo. Also includes sets from Meltdown, Xotica, ChaoticStyle, and EK. Here’s an incentive: wearing fancy clothes will save you $5 at the door.Spirit’s monthly groove night returns for its last event of the year. Get ready for a treasure trove of disco digs and rare funk finds.DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC deliver Christmas cheer à la the 1990s this weekend.The last Requiem of the year promises to close out 2022 with its trademark sound of synthwave, EBM, and darkwave from DJs CrasHZer0, Satyrion, and guest DJ Chalfont.PC4PC? Don’t worry, no follow-backs are required for this dance night. Just show up and rock out to the tunes of Fall Out Boy, Gorillaz, All Time Low, and more.