On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Dec. 1-3) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Dec. 1
HEAT LGBTQIA+ Dance Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin tunes from across the rainbow for a night of queer anthems. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Dec. 2
Drake Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The Degrassi star is the centerpiece of this dance night hosted by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
Spirit combines delicious carbs and disco for this night with DJs Formosa and Jarrett Tebbets. Spaghetti will be served once the clock strikes midnight. Come hungry, leave soul struck. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com
POPtropica: A 2000s Dance Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Re-enter the islands of Poptropica with DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean as they spin all the pop hits from 2008 to 2013. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., Dec. 3
Dress to Impress
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Don your finest duds at this birthday celebration for Cattivo DJ mainstays Skoot and Gizmo. Also includes sets from Meltdown, Xotica, ChaoticStyle, and EK. Here’s an incentive: wearing fancy clothes will save you $5 at the door. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15. cattivopgh.com
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
Spirit’s monthly groove night returns for its last event of the year. Get ready for a treasure trove of disco digs and rare funk finds. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
90s Nite December
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC deliver Christmas cheer à la the 1990s this weekend. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com
Requiem
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
The last Requiem of the year promises to close out 2022 with its trademark sound of synthwave, EBM, and darkwave from DJs CrasHZer0, Satyrion, and guest DJ Chalfont. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. cattivopgh.com
Myspace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
PC4PC? Don’t worry, no follow-backs are required for this dance night. Just show up and rock out to the tunes of Fall Out Boy, Gorillaz, All Time Low, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Have some Pittsburgh dance party news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.