On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)

By

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life


Thu., July 21

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Party all night at CMOA with pvkvsv, Good Dude Lojack, and Slim tha DJ. Soul Biscuit will be on site with food and Trace Brewing will serve drinks. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org

Brutalism
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy spin the best post-punk and synth at this dance night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 22

Gratitude
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.
Outkast fans should head to Casa Brasil for a special set by DJ SMI. There will also be giveaways for custom pieces by This Shit Is Trash, including a rug, jersey, and more. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5 donation. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com


DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Diamond Life is back at Spirit, so celebrate in your favorite dance outfit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

BOY BANDZ
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get your best choreography together for Boy Bandz night at Belvedere's. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Everything The Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts welcome special guests Paloma, Kewchi Nana, and Animachine for a night of quality dance music. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Cobra Lounge
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Cobra Lounge

Sat., July 23

Cherry Bomb
Trace Brewing
4-10 p.m.
HUNY, Hyperfemme, and Formosa bring a night of fresh, sexy dance music to the Trace beer garden. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com

LTJ Bukem with Alpha Rhythm, Oura, Yamez, Depth One, and JO.EP
Cattivo
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Experience a night of international and local drum-and-bass artists. The event will feature British DJ, producer, and musician LTJ Bukem, as well as Alpha Rhythm, Oura, Yamez, Depth One, and JO.EP. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $30. cattivopgh.com

BAD GIRLS DANCE PARTY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Live fast, die young, as they say. DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn will spin hits from baddies like Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Nicki Minaj, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Take Care
Cobra
9 p.m.- 2 a.m.
This curated monthly dance party by Formosa will feature Filipina-American DJ Lexie Dobell and Jin & Juice, a club DJ and producer described as specializing in "enchanting breakbeats and body movement." 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com


Cold Cuts with Title Town
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-6 a.m.
Hot Mass presents Cold Cuts with Title Town's own Jay Malls and Gordy Greenwalt, who will play funk, soul, and disco from decades past. Hot Mass producer Jarrett Tebbets will close out the night. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., July 24

Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
4-8 p.m.
Jarrett Tebbets and DJ Pretty Tony will play an afternoon of disco in Trace's outdoor beer garden. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com

