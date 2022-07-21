On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Diamond Life



Thu., July 21

Fri., July 22



Sat., July 23

Sat., July 23

Sun., July 24

Party all night at CMOA with pvkvsv, Good Dude Lojack, and Slim tha DJ. Soul Biscuit will be on site with food and Trace Brewing will serve drinks.DJ Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy spin the best post-punk and synth at this dance night.Outkast fans should head to Casa Brasil for a special set by DJ SMI. There will also be giveaways for custom pieces by This Shit Is Trash, including a rug, jersey, and more.Diamond Life is back at Spirit, so celebrate in your favorite dance outfit.Get your best choreography together for Boy Bandz night at Belvedere's.Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts welcome special guests Paloma, Kewchi Nana, and Animachine for a night of quality dance music.HUNY, Hyperfemme, and Formosa bring a night of fresh, sexy dance music to the Trace beer garden.Experience a night of international and local drum-and-bass artists. The event will feature British DJ, producer, and musician LTJ Bukem, as well as Alpha Rhythm, Oura, Yamez, Depth One, and JO.EP.Live fast, die young, as they say. DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn will spin hits from baddies like Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Nicki Minaj, and more.This curated monthly dance party by Formosa will feature Filipina-American DJ Lexie Dobell and Jin & Juice, a club DJ and producer described as specializing in "enchanting breakbeats and body movement."Hot Mass presents Cold Cuts with Title Town's own Jay Malls and Gordy Greenwalt, who will play funk, soul, and disco from decades past. Hot Mass producer Jarrett Tebbets will close out the night.Jarrett Tebbets and DJ Pretty Tony will play an afternoon of disco in Trace's outdoor beer garden.