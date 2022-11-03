On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Trace Brewing, and more (Nov. 3-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Thu., Nov. 3



Fri., Nov. 4



Sat., Nov. 5



Title Town at Spirit

Sun., Nov. 6



DJs Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and Aaron Grey dig into the obscure and underground for a night of New Wave, deathrock, and synth-pop across all eras.Team Taylor or Team Miley? Settle the bad blood by dancing all night long to both, courtesy of Belvedere’s regular DJ ADMC.Check out Spirit’s inaugural Afro-House night with DJs Femi, Inception, and Wade Anthony leading the new series.Miami DJ m.O.N.R.O.E brings the heat with some deep tech/minimal house music along with Bridget and Pittsburgh’s Edgar Allan.This disco-funk-pop-rock fusion band from Virginia is here to make you groove. Snag a beer or two and hit the dancefloor.It’s a girl’s night at Belvedere's as DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin all the Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, and Rihanna songs you love and know.Classic tunes and rare finds collide at Spirit’s reoccurring Title Town night. Now on tour, guest DJ Scarce One will join J. Malls and Gordy G for five hours of grooves. That's rightlook forward to an extra hour of partying thanks to daylight savings time.Oldheads rejoice: Fistful of Ballers is bringing all the '90s hip-hop and R&B hits from Snoop Dogg, The Fugees, Alicia Keys, and more.Requiem newcomers DJ Rachel Ruckus and DJ Panda join forces with regulars CrasHZer0 and Satyrion for this night of synthpop, darkwave, EBM, and futurepop.Don’t miss this night of reliably groovy Afrobeats and reggaeton from the Mostbeautifullest crew at Cobra.Trace Brewing’s last Sunday Disco of 2022 is here to cure your blues. DJs Anthony Susan, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning all sub-genres of disco. The event takes place in Trace's open-air courtyard, so don’t forget to bring a jacket.