On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Trace Brewing, and more (Nov. 3-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 3
Second Skin
Brillobox
9 p.m.
DJs Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and Aaron Grey dig into the obscure and underground for a night of New Wave, deathrock, and synth-pop across all eras. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Fri., Nov. 4
Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Team Taylor or Team Miley? Settle the bad blood by dancing all night long to both, courtesy of Belvedere’s regular DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-House Sessions
Spirit
9 p.m.
Check out Spirit’s inaugural Afro-House night with DJs Femi, Inception, and Wade Anthony leading the new series. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
m.O.N.R.O.E with Bridget and Edgar Allan
Cobra
9 p.m.
Miami DJ m.O.N.R.O.E brings the heat with some deep tech/minimal house music along with Bridget and Pittsburgh’s Edgar Allan. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-30. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sat., Nov. 5
Disco Risqué
Bridge Music Bar
8 p.m.
This disco-funk-pop-rock fusion band from Virginia is here to make you groove. Snag a beer or two and hit the dancefloor. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows
Bad Girls
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
It’s a girl’s night at Belvedere's as DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin all the Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, and Rihanna songs you love and know. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Spirit
9 p.m.
Classic tunes and rare finds collide at Spirit’s reoccurring Title Town night. Now on tour, guest DJ Scarce One will join J. Malls and Gordy G for five hours of grooves. That's right — look forward to an extra hour of partying thanks to daylight savings time. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fistful of Ballers 90s Night
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Oldheads rejoice: Fistful of Ballers is bringing all the '90s hip-hop and R&B hits from Snoop Dogg, The Fugees, Alicia Keys, and more. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows
Requiem
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Requiem newcomers DJ Rachel Ruckus and DJ Panda join forces with regulars CrasHZer0 and Satyrion for this night of synthpop, darkwave, EBM, and futurepop. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Venom
Cobra
10 p.m.
Don’t miss this night of reliably groovy Afrobeats and reggaeton from the Mostbeautifullest crew at Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sun., Nov. 6
Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
3-8 p.m.
Trace Brewing’s last Sunday Disco of 2022 is here to cure your blues. DJs Anthony Susan, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning all sub-genres of disco. The event takes place in Trace's open-air courtyard, so don’t forget to bring a jacket. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com