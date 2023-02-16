On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 16-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

Thu., Feb. 16



Fri., Feb. 17



Cobra

Slappers N Bangers

Sat., Feb. 18



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from K-pop to trap. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.DJ Maimey and Erica Scary have all the hits from the era of big hair and big pop music.DJs Sean 2:16, DNCN2, Omen, and Dicey are set to bring you the heaviest trap and EDM out there.Whether you’re on the dancefloor or listening from your dinner table, Stealth-1 has the all-vinyl tunes to start your night right.Dance the night away to the best of Champagne Papi. Music courtesy of DJ ADMC.Cattivo has you covered with this bass-heavy night of rave music from the 1337 crew. Featuring Omen, Doverspike, Heddy White, Mike V, and Quack Daddy.Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong are back at P Town with Turtle Bugg, a special guest DJ from Detroit. Expect some ambient soul and rave funk tunes.Davis Galvin returns to Spirit’s Lodge with more high-energy electronic music.The first Slappers N Bangers of 2023 is here. Join DJs Arie Cole and Norman Drip as they bring you the best in R&B, trap, and hip hop.Immerse yourself in nu-disco, house, pop, and more during this event by DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean.Enjoy this riverside musical journey from roots reggae to jungle music, courtesy of Rankin Franklin and High Pressure of Roots Session, with special guest DJ Cutups.Calling all ARMY and Blinks! Check out this night of music from BTS, BLACKPINK, and the rest of your favorite K-pop heartthrobs.Get crunk at this '90s-themed night of music from DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC.Every third Saturday of the month, DJ Flipwave and African Wolf take over Spirit with hip-hop, reggae, and Afrobeat sets. Scoop your $5 early-bird tickets by Saturday before they go off sale.Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts welcome Madame Trio and DJ Shoe to the return of ETLT at Cobra.