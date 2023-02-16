 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 16-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 16-18)

click to enlarge A sign for "Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall" hangs over windows with neon beer signs in red, blue, and yellow.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from K-pop to trap. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., Feb. 16

80s Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Maimey and Erica Scary have all the hits from the era of big hair and big pop music. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

The Trap House
Bridge Music Bar
10 p.m.
DJs Sean 2:16, DNCN2, Omen, and Dicey are set to bring you the heaviest trap and EDM out there. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $5. thebridgemusicbar.com

Fri., Feb. 17

Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Whether you’re on the dancefloor or listening from your dinner table, Stealth-1 has the all-vinyl tunes to start your night right. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 16-18)
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Cobra
Drake Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Dance the night away to the best of Champagne Papi. Music courtesy of DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

1337 Presents: Algorhythm
Cattivo
9 p.m.
Cattivo has you covered with this bass-heavy night of rave music from the 1337 crew. Featuring Omen, Doverspike, Heddy White, Mike V, and Quack Daddy. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15 or $13.37 with exact change. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m.
Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong are back at P Town with Turtle Bugg, a special guest DJ from Detroit. Expect some ambient soul and rave funk tunes. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. ptownbarpgh.com

 Let’s Dance
Spirit
9 p.m.
Davis Galvin returns to Spirit’s Lodge with more high-energy electronic music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Slappers N Bangers
Thunderbird Music Hall
10 p.m.
The first Slappers N Bangers of 2023 is here. Join DJs Arie Cole and Norman Drip as they bring you the best in R&B, trap, and hip hop. Doors at 9 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 16-18)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Slappers N Bangers
Planet Lush
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Immerse yourself in nu-disco, house, pop, and more during this event by DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Sat., Feb. 18

Roots Session
10.7 Marina
6-10 p.m.
Enjoy this riverside musical journey from roots reggae to jungle music, courtesy of Rankin Franklin and High Pressure of Roots Session, with special guest DJ Cutups. 314 Arch St., Verona. $5. All ages. instagram.com/roots_sessions412

Fangirl Fantasy Presents: K-Pop Night
Mr. Smalls Theatre
8 p.m.
Calling all ARMY and Blinks! Check out this night of music from BTS, BLACKPINK, and the rest of your favorite K-pop heartthrobs. Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $18. All ages. mrsmalls.com

90s Nite
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get crunk at this '90s-themed night of music from DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Every third Saturday of the month, DJ Flipwave and African Wolf take over Spirit with hip-hop, reggae, and Afrobeat sets. Scoop your $5 early-bird tickets by Saturday before they go off sale. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. spiritpgh.com

Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts welcome Madame Trio and DJ Shoe to the return of ETLT at Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com

