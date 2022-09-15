On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Sept. 15

Fri., Sept. 16

Sat., Sept. 17

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Distortion Productions Album art for Eva X I Dream of a Reality

Sun., Sept. 18

DJs Royal Haunts, Aloe Vera, and ItsDatJawn bring the noise for a night of house music bound to blow some speakers.Every third Thursday of the month, DJ Nugget and JX4 take over for a night of spirited electronic tunes. Groove all night to what Goldmark’s website calls “future dance music.”Come celebrate the hip-hop giant Drake with a night of remixes, mixes, and originals, courtesy of DJ ADMC.Close out your Friday night with local DJ Johnny Zoloft’s set of danceable and understated music.Pittsburgh potholes got you down? The Bridge Music Bar is hosting a two-stage DJ night at their outdoor patio and indoor bar to celebrate autumn and dance away Pittsburgh infrastructure problems. As their website says, “sometimes the only thing you can do is dance.”Pittsburgh’s hit queer dance collective turns five years old this Saturday! The lineup is appropriately stacked for the occasion: Jellyfish DJ residents Ricky Moslen and Stephania Tsong, Chilean DJ duo Aerobica, and Pittsburgh's Remy Black as the cherry on top.Belvedere's Ultra-DiveThe girls take center stage on Saturday night. DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin a night of tunes from modern rappers like CupcakKe to old-school rockers like Blondie.Expect futurepop, dark electro, and EBM, as well as a spotlight on Canadian electro-pop musician Eva X’s new album. Resident Synthetic DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion will be in attendance, along with special guests DJ Jenacyde and Blaire Lugosi.DJs Royal Haunts and Based Grace headline a night of techno club and house music with special guests Joshua Orange and Pup Zander.Afro-Caribbean Saturday is back this month with another night of distinct sounds—reggae, kompa, afro beats, and hip hop. DJ FlipWave and African Wolf of Wavy Bunch Sound set the vibes right all night.DETOUR, a Pittsburgh electronic music collective, celebrates its 10-year anniversary at Hot Mass. They’re joined by Preslav Lefterov and Adam Ratana of Pittsburgh Track Authority. This one goes late, so come ready to dance.Cure that headache with some live music and food by the water at the first-ever outdoors Millvale Daze Hangover Party. There’s a lineup of indie rock bands and drag performers like Jenny Sais Quoi and Miss Demeanor. A portion of the proceeds will go towards funding the non-profit Millvale Youth’s events and activities. Be sure to bring cash to tip the queens.The North Side record store and bar hosts two experimental music acts: Chicago-based sound artist DAVi MUSiC and ambient/drone musician Warm Tape. End the weekend by browsing through some records with a beer while you listen to music.