 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

By

click to enlarge A female DJ looks straight at the camera as her male partner works the turntables at Belvederes Ultra-Dive
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Sept. 15

House Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Royal Haunts, Aloe Vera, and ItsDatJawn bring the noise for a night of house music bound to blow some speakers. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Vivrant Thing
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Every third Thursday of the month, DJ Nugget and JX4 take over for a night of spirited electronic tunes. Groove all night to what Goldmark’s website calls “future dance music.” 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com/events

Fri., Sept. 16

Drake Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Come celebrate the hip-hop giant Drake with a night of remixes, mixes, and originals, courtesy of DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


House Plants
Spirit
9 p.m.
Close out your Friday night with local DJ Johnny Zoloft’s set of danceable and understated music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Collapse: An Autumn Equinox Party
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Pittsburgh potholes got you down? The Bridge Music Bar is hosting a two-stage DJ night at their outdoor patio and indoor bar to celebrate autumn and dance away Pittsburgh infrastructure problems. As their website says, “sometimes the only thing you can do is dance.” 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com

Sat., Sept. 17

Jellyfish
P-Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s hit queer dance collective turns five years old this Saturday! The lineup is appropriately stacked for the occasion: Jellyfish DJ residents Ricky Moslen and Stephania Tsong, Chilean DJ duo Aerobica, and Pittsburgh's Remy Black as the cherry on top. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. ptownbarpgh.com/events

Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The girls take center stage on Saturday night. DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin a night of tunes from modern rappers like CupcakKe to old-school rockers like Blondie. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge The art for the Eva X album I Dream of a Reality features a robotic woman with luminous blue eyes.
Photo: Courtesy of Distortion Productions
Album art for Eva X I Dream of a Reality
Synthetic
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Expect futurepop, dark electro, and EBM, as well as a spotlight on Canadian electro-pop musician Eva X’s new album I Dream of a Reality. Resident Synthetic DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion will be in attendance, along with special guests DJ Jenacyde and Blaire Lugosi. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. facebook.com/cattivopgh


Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
DJs Royal Haunts and Based Grace headline a night of techno club and house music with special guests Joshua Orange and Pup Zander. 305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 presale. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Afro-Caribbean Saturday is back this month with another night of distinct sounds—reggae, kompa, afro beats, and hip hop. DJ FlipWave and African Wolf of Wavy Bunch Sound set the vibes right all night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP, $20 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

DETOUR
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
DETOUR, a Pittsburgh electronic music collective, celebrates its 10-year anniversary at Hot Mass. They’re joined by Preslav Lefterov and Adam Ratana of Pittsburgh Track Authority. This one goes late, so come ready to dance. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., Sept. 18

Millvale Daze Hangover Party
Millvale Riverfront Park
4-8:30 p.m.
Cure that headache with some live music and food by the water at the first-ever outdoors Millvale Daze Hangover Party. There’s a lineup of indie rock bands and drag performers like Jenny Sais Quoi and Miss Demeanor. A portion of the proceeds will go towards funding the non-profit Millvale Youth’s events and activities. Be sure to bring cash to tip the queens. 70 River Front Drive, Millvale. Free. All ages. Search "Millvale Daze Hangover Party" on Facebook

DAVi MUSiC/Warm Tape
The Government Center
6 p.m.
The North Side record store and bar hosts two experimental music acts: Chicago-based sound artist DAVi MUSiC and ambient/drone musician Warm Tape. End the weekend by browsing through some records with a beer while you listen to music. 15 East St., North Side. $5. 21 and over. thegovernmentcenter.com

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town, Cattivo, and more

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town, Cattivo, and more

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Mad Bar, and more (June 23-25)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Mad Bar, and more (June 23-25)

Pittsburgh artist part of nationwide print sale benefiting Black trans community and sex workers

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh artist part of nationwide print sale benefiting Black trans community and sex workers

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Pittsburgh Tracks / Machine Age Records / Love What You Feel

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Pittsburgh Tracks / Machine Age Records / Love What You Feel
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

By Amanda Waltz

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11)

Remake Learning on making education more tech-savvy, inclusive, and joyful

By Amanda Waltz

A group of kids play with an orange race car at a table

Pittsburgh Irish Festival brings Celtic culture to the Carrie Blast Furnaces

By Amanda Waltz

Five people on a stage playing violins, a guitar, and a bass in front of a sign that says "Irish Festival Est. 1991"
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 14-20, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

A dark-haired bearded man looks through film reels and boxes of film supplies on shelves in a basement

How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film’s future in its past

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 12-18

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 12-18

By Jordan Snowden

Exiled Vietnamese pop star finds free expression in Pittsburgh with Bad Activist

Exiled Vietnamese pop star finds free expression in Pittsburgh with Bad Activist

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation