On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Oct. 20-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 20
Cutups/House of Harm/Urban Heat
Black Forge Coffee
7 p.m.
House of Harm and Urban Heat take over Black Forge Coffee for a night of post-punk and synthpop. Come early and hear DJ Cutups lay down the vibes with his opening set. 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $13-15. All ages. blackforgecoffee.com
Belvedere's Homecoming
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Thermos and Sean MC deliver a night of the biggest pop music from the last 40 years. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Oct. 21
Abort the Court
Bridge Music Bar
8 p.m.
The Asian Solidarity Alliance presents a Halloween dance night in support of reproductive health organizations. Soundtracking the night are DJs Formosa, Paula Jean, Lemonline, Goose DJ, and Senseishun, with all proceeds going directly to groups fighting for reproductive rights, such as Indigenous Women Rising. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $15. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com
Strangeways Spooktacular Costume Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Celebrate Halloween in high-fashion style courtesy of DJs Dini Daddy, Maimey, & the Comeback Kid. Come in your best costume and you might just leave with a prize, such as a gift certificate to Soju in Garfield. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
LazerCrunk
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Expect lasers and loud music at this Friday’s LazerCrunk night. DJ and producer Jon1st from across the pond will deliver a night of UK-inspired bass, dubstep, and jungle. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $15. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Take Care presents George D’Adhemar
Cobra
10 p.m.
Formosa will head another edition of Take Care, this time with George D’Adhemar. The Honcho resident and co-founder of the electronic night, FILLER, will offer a varied set featuring "weirdo robodisco" or "a journey into dark room techno," according to the event description. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 presale. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sat., Oct. 2290s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The 90s are back, baby. DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge spin all the grunge, rap, and pop hits for a night of shameless dancing. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Andy Stott
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
British electronic musician and producer, Andy Stott, stops by Spirit for a live set with opening act DJ Malzof. From 7-11 p.m., grab a drink and slice of in-house made pizza and head to the patio where Ya Dirty Daughter will be playing some low-BPM tracks. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25 advance, $30 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
KALEIDOSCOPE: A Bottlerocket Disco
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Bottlerocket promises a "one-of-a-kind disco dance party" blending classic hits and "nu-disco renaissance." DJ Lemonline will play everything from Donna Summer to Daft Punk, and everything in between. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Lauren Murada/Party Dad
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Lauren Murada and Party Dad bring their disco dance beats for their debut at Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh
Sun., Oct. 23
Disco Sunday Disco
Hop Farm Brewing Company
4-8 p.m.
Shake off your Sunday hangover with a free disco show from DJs Ali Berger, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. hopfarmbrewingco.com