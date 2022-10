On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Oct. 20-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Bridge Music Bar

Thu., Oct. 20



Fri., Oct. 21



Sat., Oct. 22

Sun., Oct. 23



House of Harm and Urban Heat take over Black Forge Coffee for a night of post-punk and synthpop. Come early and hear DJ Cutups lay down the vibes with his opening set.DJ Thermos and Sean MC deliver a night of the biggest pop music from the last 40 years.The Asian Solidarity Alliance presents a Halloween dance night in support of reproductive health organizations. Soundtracking the night are DJs Formosa, Paula Jean, Lemonline, Goose DJ, and Senseishun, with all proceeds going directly to groups fighting for reproductive rights, such as Indigenous Women Rising.Celebrate Halloween in high-fashion style courtesy of DJs Dini Daddy, Maimey, & the Comeback Kid. Come in your best costume and you might just leave with a prize, such as a gift certificate to Soju in Garfield Expect lasers and loud music at this Friday’s LazerCrunk night. DJ and producer Jon1st from across the pond will deliver a night of UK-inspired bass, dubstep, and jungle.Formosa will head another edition of Take Care, this time with George D’Adhemar. The Honcho resident and co-founder of the electronic night, FILLER, will offer a varied set featuring "weirdo robodisco" or "a journey into dark room techno," according to the event description.The 90s are back, baby. DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge spin all the grunge, rap, and pop hits for a night of shameless dancing.British electronic musician and producer, Andy Stott, stops by Spirit for a live set with opening act DJ Malzof. From 7-11 p.m., grab a drink and slice of in-house made pizza and head to the patio where Ya Dirty Daughter will be playing some low-BPM tracks.Bottlerocket promises a "one-of-a-kind disco dance party" blending classic hits and "nu-disco renaissance." DJ Lemonline will play everything from Donna Summer to Daft Punk, and everything in between.Lauren Murada and Party Dad bring their disco dance beats for their debut at Hot Mass.Shake off your Sunday hangover with a free disco show from DJs Ali Berger, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets.