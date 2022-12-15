On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, P Town, and more (Dec. 15-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Jellyfish at P Town

Fri., Dec. 16

Sat., Dec. 17

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh dance parties playing everything from nu-disco to pop punk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Enjoy half-off all signature and seasonal cocktails from the bar along with EDM from DJ Ian.DJ Nugget, JX4, and special guest DJ Dini Daddy bring you the latest and greatest in dance music, from funk and soul to Afrobeat and Latin.Embrace the chill with icy darkwave and post-punk sets from DJs Erica Scary, Cutups, and Rachel Ruckus.The Bridge hosts this night of trap house music with sets from DJs Sean 2:16, ToRpid, Kped, and Yamez.Settle the feud on the dance floor with a night of DJ ADMC-curated music from both pop stars.Two eclectic Pittsburgh DJs, one long night. Check out Davis Galvin and Ali Berger as they oversee Let’s Dance.DJ Midas returns to Goldmark for another night of danceable party music from across all genres and decades. Music starts at 10 p.m., but the bar opens at 6 p.m., so get there early to grab a drink and avoid the cover fee.This popular Belvedere’s indie rock dance night returns for one last party before the New Year. Featuring DJs Erica Scary, The Comeback Kid, and Zach Restelli.Resident Jellyfish DJs Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong welcome guest Jarrett Tebbets of Hot Mass for the December rendition of this local queer dance party. Expect a special drag performance by Jackie Dior.Prepare for another night of dancing and screaming along to all your favorite pop-punk artists, including Blink-182, Paramore, MCR, and many more.This monthly dance night brings you the finest hip hop, kompa, reggae, and Afrobeat music courtesy of Wavy Bunch Sound DJs Flipwave and African Wolf.Travel out of this world at planet lush, a night-long party highlighting the best in electronic, pop, nu-disco, and house music from DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean.DJ Nugget returns to Goldmark for a second time in a week for a solo night of dance music.Get your energy up for the last Longturn dance night of the year, featuring a special set from New York City DJ Alan Nieves. Opening for Nieves will be locals Grant Page and Pink Camo.