On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, P Town, and more (Dec. 15-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Dec. 15
Happy Hour
Bridge Music Bar
5-7 p.m.
Enjoy half-off all signature and seasonal cocktails from the bar along with EDM from DJ Ian. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. Free. thebridgemusicbar.com
Vivrant Thing
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
DJ Nugget, JX4, and special guest DJ Dini Daddy bring you the latest and greatest in dance music, from funk and soul to Afrobeat and Latin. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
Coldwave
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Embrace the chill with icy darkwave and post-punk sets from DJs Erica Scary, Cutups, and Rachel Ruckus. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Dec. 16
The Trap House
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
The Bridge hosts this night of trap house music with sets from DJs Sean 2:16, ToRpid, Kped, and Yamez. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $5. thebridgemusicbar.com
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Settle the feud on the dance floor with a night of DJ ADMC-curated music from both pop stars. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Let’s Dance
Spirit
9 p.m.
Two eclectic Pittsburgh DJs, one long night. Check out Davis Galvin and Ali Berger as they oversee Let’s Dance. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
DJ Midas returns to Goldmark for another night of danceable party music from across all genres and decades. Music starts at 10 p.m., but the bar opens at 6 p.m., so get there early to grab a drink and avoid the cover fee. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $7 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Dec. 17
{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
This popular Belvedere’s indie rock dance night returns for one last party before the New Year. Featuring DJs Erica Scary, The Comeback Kid, and Zach Restelli. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m.
Resident Jellyfish DJs Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong welcome guest Jarrett Tebbets of Hot Mass for the December rendition of this local queer dance party. Expect a special drag performance by Jackie Dior. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Prepare for another night of dancing and screaming along to all your favorite pop-punk artists, including Blink-182, Paramore, MCR, and many more. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
This monthly dance night brings you the finest hip hop, kompa, reggae, and Afrobeat music courtesy of Wavy Bunch Sound DJs Flipwave and African Wolf. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m., $15 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com
planet lush
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Travel out of this world at planet lush, a night-long party highlighting the best in electronic, pop, nu-disco, and house music from DJs Lemonline and Paula Jean. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
DJ Nugget returns to Goldmark for a second time in a week for a solo night of dance music. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $7 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Longturn Presents: Alan Nieves with Pink Camo and Grant Page
Cobra
10 p.m.
Get your energy up for the last Longturn dance night of the year, featuring a special set from New York City DJ Alan Nieves. Opening for Nieves will be locals Grant Page and Pink Camo. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $50. linktr.ee/cobrapgh