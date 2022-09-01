 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Brillobox, and more (Sept. 1-4) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Brillobox, and more (Sept. 1-4)

By

click to enlarge A DJ inspects a record as they stand by a turntable.
Photo: Courtesy of Stroboscopic Artefacts
Dissolv Presents: Lucy at Bridge Music Bar

Thu., Sept. 1

Doja Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin a night dedicated to one of the biggest artists working today, as well as some music from her contemporaries. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Sept. 2

Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Kesha, Lady Gaga, and many others are on the docket for this Y2K dance party. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., Sept. 3

A Fundraiser Day Party: Benefitting MYSH FM Residents
Bridge Music Bar
11 a.m.
Dance in the daytime during a big Labor Day weekend celebration benefiting local DJs. Make Sure You Have Fun will raise money for MSYH.FM, the online radio extension of the group's "experience platform." The nine-hour party includes local DJs on the outdoor patio spinning hip hop, disco, electronic dance, house, and more. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. Pay what makes you happy. thebridgemusicbar.com


Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
J.Malls and Gordy G return with another night of funk, disco, Northern soul, Motown, R&B, and other vintage hits to keep you dancing all night long. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

SADDERDAY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Make sure you wear your waterproof mascara for this night of emo dance hits past and present, all spun by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Bridge Music Bar
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Bridge Music Bar
Dissolv Presents: Lucy
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Italian record label founder and techno producer Luca Mortellaro, AKA Lucy, will make their first-ever Pittsburgh appearance at The Bridge. The website for their label, Stroboscopic Artefacts, described the international electronic music artist as "one of the pre-eminent sonic adventurers of their time." Experience this big debut during a night that also includes sets by Sertac Sahin and Polterheist. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $15 presale, $20 at the door. thebridgemusicbar.com

Requiem
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJ Bedlamboy, Chalfont, CrasHZer0, and Satyrion will supply all the darkwave, synth, post-punk, electroclash, and other genres needed for a spooky dance party. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6, 21 and over. facebook.com/cattivopgh

MySpace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Return to the days of scene kid hair and exaggerated eyeliner when Brillobox presents MySpace Nite. Expect plenty of hits by all your favorite emo, pop punk, rap, and indie artists from the early 2000s. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com


Venom
Cobra
10 p.m.
Mostbeautifullest continues its DJ residency at Cobra with a night of "dancehall for bad gyals." Look forward to Afrobeats, reggaeton, and more from HUNY and DJ Inception. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events

Sun., Sept. 4

Saucy Sunday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
You got an extra day off, might as have an extra dance party. Join DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn for this special Labor Day event. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
9 p.m.
Make Sure Your Have will enhance the long weekend with yet another Sunday dance party, this time with Icy Pisces, Liftgate, and Ryan Brown. DJ sets will be audio and video recorded for release on MSYH.FM. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 with RSVP, $10 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

