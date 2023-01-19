 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21)

click to enlarge A disco ball casts multicolored spots of lights on the walls of a dive bar.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Bottlerocket Social Hall
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '80s hits to electro-funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., Jan. 19

80s Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Maimey is on the decks with a crate full of the glossiest and most hair-sprayed '80s bops. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
The Trap House
Bridge Music Bar
10 p.m.
DJs Doc B, Damage Control, Rukkus, and Sean 2:16 play the latest trap music. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $5. thebridgemusicbar.com

Fri., Jan. 20

Discotech Electro Funk Dance Party
Mixtape
8 p.m.
Mixtape is still in soft-opening mode. Help them get into the groove with a special dance event featuring sets by DJ EZ Lou and Cutups. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com

Drake Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Spend your Friday night with hip-hop’s big shot and DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

UHAUL Disco Summer Rave Fundraiser
Spirit
9 p.m.
Dance in support of UHAUL Disco, a Pittsburgh rave collective raising funds for its upcoming summer shows. They’ve got a stacked DJ lineup featuring XC-17, Maya Universe, INDIGOOOV, Liftgate, Rojo, Johnny Zoloft, and Michael Kaiser. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com

1337 Presents: Algorhythm
Cattivo
9 p.m.
The first Algorhythm of the year promises to provide a dose of "banging bass music” at no cost — other than your eardrums. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com

Party 4 U
Brillobox
10 p.m.
This hyperpop night celebrates the five-year anniversary of Charli XCX’s 2017 album, Pop 2, with DJs Paula Dean and Lemonline. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Sat., Jan. 21

Totally 80's Live
Bottlerocket
8 p.m.
Put on your fingerless lace gloves and tease out your hair for this live 1980s tribute band playing all the hits from the decade of excess. Part of Bottlerocket's '80s month. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
90s Nite
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge’s music is all that and a bag of chips. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Dissolv
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Get your bi-monthly dose of EDM during this event. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10. thebridgemusicbar.com

Second Skin
Brillobox
9 p.m.
DJs Aaron Grey, Erica Scary, and Huck Finn bring you the best in underground and obscure post-punk, New Wave, and synth-pop. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Synthetic
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Synthetic’s resident DJ duo joins forces with guest DJs Hiem and Lilith LaVey for a night of electro-industrial music. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. cattivopgh.com

Take Care: Moon Rabbit Rave
Cobra
10 p.m.
Hop into Cobra and celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with sets by AAPI DJs, including Take Care creator Formosa. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50.  sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Reggae, kompa, and Afrobeats dominate the speakers when DJ Flipwave and African Wolf take over the Lodge at Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com

