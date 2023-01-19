On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Bottlerocket Social Hall

Thu., Jan. 19



Fri., Jan. 20



Sat., Jan. 21



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '80s hits to electro-funk. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.DJ Maimey is on the decks with a crate full of the glossiest and most hair-sprayed '80s bops.DJs Doc B, Damage Control, Rukkus, and Sean 2:16 play the latest trap music.Mixtape is still in soft-opening mode. Help them get into the groove with a special dance event featuring sets by DJ EZ Lou and Cutups.Spend your Friday night with hip-hop’s big shot and DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn.Dance in support of UHAUL Disco, a Pittsburgh rave collective raising funds for its upcoming summer shows. They’ve got a stacked DJ lineup featuring XC-17, Maya Universe, INDIGOOOV, Liftgate, Rojo, Johnny Zoloft, and Michael Kaiser.The first Algorhythm of the year promises to provide a dose of "banging bass music” at no cost — other than your eardrums.This hyperpop night celebrates the five-year anniversary of Charli XCX’s 2017 album,, with DJs Paula Dean and Lemonline.Put on your fingerless lace gloves and tease out your hair for this live 1980s tribute band playing all the hits from the decade of excess. Part of Bottlerocket's '80s month.DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge’s music is all that and a bag of chips.Get your bi-monthly dose of EDM during this event.DJs Aaron Grey, Erica Scary, and Huck Finn bring you the best in underground and obscure post-punk, New Wave, and synth-pop.Synthetic’s resident DJ duo joins forces with guest DJs Hiem and Lilith LaVey for a night of electro-industrial music.Hop into Cobra and celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with sets by AAPI DJs, including Take Care creator Formosa.Reggae, kompa, and Afrobeats dominate the speakers when DJ Flipwave and African Wolf take over the Lodge at Spirit.