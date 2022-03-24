On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace, Spirit, and more (March 24-26)

Thu., March 24Poptone + J. Malls
Trace Brewing
5-10 p.m.
J. Malls of Title Town will be joined by Poptone at Trace Brewing for an all-vinyl set featuring uptempo soul and funk. 4313 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com
Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
This next installment of Live! at Kingfly will feature music by Roger Humphries, the American jazz drummer based in Pittsburgh. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. All ages. kingflyspirits.com
Combo Chimbita with Pandemic Pete
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
2021 Pittonkatonk headliner Combo Chimbita returns to Pittsburgh for a one-night-only event at Spirit. The New York-based Colombian rock band combines traditional and modern music to create a sound all their own. Their latest album IRÉ is described on their website as a "testament to the ever-expanding scope" of Combo Chimbita's sonic palette, founded on "Afro-Caribbean transcendance, bewildering chants, booming drums, and psychedelic distortion." They will be joined by Pittsburgh DJ Pandemic Pete. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fri., March 25WRCT presents Claud
Spirit
7 p.m.
With songs like "Wish You Were Gay," Claud is sure to be a new favorite if you like dreamy pop songs about longing and love. Come here them play at Spirit this week. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $17. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Giovanni Orsini & The Inebriators/The Zells/Rex Tycoon
The Government Center
7 p.m.
Support local music when The Zells, Rex Tycoon, and Giovanni Orsini & The Inebriators take the stage. 715 East St., North Side. $5. 21 and over. thegovernmentcenter.com
Melt/Water Trash/Tony from Bowling
Brillobox
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Brillobox makes its triumphant return as a live music venue with a show featuring bands Melt, Water Trash, and Tony from Bowling. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. Visuals by Tom Frank. Dance like everyone is watching at DIAMOND LIFE. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
ALL NIGHT R&B
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jam to Beyonce, Boyz II Men, Brandy, D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, Marvin Gaye, and much more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., March 26Spring Fling: Garden of the Gods
Spirit
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
What better way to usher in spring than with the city’s baddest DJs and party starters. Headlined by Morenxxx, Rose Kourts, Sister Zo, and DJ Love, with featured members of Jellyfish, Most Beautifullest, Longturn Music, and Everything the Light Touches. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours while you still can. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $22.49. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Take Care
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This monthly party curated by Formosa of Jellyfish will feature Pittsburgh's own Buscrates along with guest DJ Chase Smith out of New York City. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $8 advance, $10 at the door. 21 and over. instagram.com/cobranights