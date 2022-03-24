On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace, Spirit, and more (March 24-26)

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Claud Claud

Thu., March 24

click to enlarge Photo: Camila Falquez Combo Chimbita

Fri., March 25

Sat., March 26

J. Malls of Title Town will be joined by Poptone at Trace Brewing for an all-vinyl set featuring uptempo soul and funk.This next installment of Live! at Kingfly will feature music by Roger Humphries, the American jazz drummer based in Pittsburgh.2021 Pittonkatonk headliner Combo Chimbita returns to Pittsburgh for a one-night-only event at Spirit. The New York-based Colombian rock band combines traditional and modern music to create a sound all their own. Their latest albumis described on their website as a "testament to the ever-expanding scope" of Combo Chimbita's sonic palette, founded on "Afro-Caribbean transcendance, bewildering chants, booming drums, and psychedelic distortion." They will be joined by Pittsburgh DJ Pandemic Pete.With songs like "Wish You Were Gay," Claud is sure to be a new favorite if you like dreamy pop songs about longing and love. Come here them play at Spirit this week.Support local music when The Zells, Rex Tycoon, and Giovanni Orsini & The Inebriators take the stage.Brillobox makes its triumphant return as a live music venue with a show featuring bands Melt, Water Trash, and Tony from Bowling.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. Visuals by Tom Frank. Dance like everyone is watching at DIAMOND LIFE.Jam to Beyonce, Boyz II Men, Brandy, D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, Marvin Gaye, and much more.What better way to usher in spring than with the city’s baddest DJs and party starters. Headlined by Morenxxx, Rose Kourts, Sister Zo, and DJ Love, with featured members of Jellyfish, Most Beautifullest, Longturn Music, and Everything the Light Touches. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours while you still can.This monthly party curated by Formosa of Jellyfish will feature Pittsburgh's own Buscrates along with guest DJ Chase Smith out of New York City.