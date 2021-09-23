On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, Roxian Theatre, and more (Sept. 23-25)

hyperBOP
Thu., Sept. 23
Spirit
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
hyperBOP is a dance night completely dedicated to hyperpop, synth, experimental pop and hip hop, electronic, trance, and rave. If you like SOPHIE, Crystal Castles, and Caroline Polachek, you’ll want to be there to join dj handsome boy, dj gummy, and dj pink diamond. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Sept. 24Melt/Stupid Head/Different Places in Space
The Government Center
8 p.m.
The Government Center is bringing you three bands in one night. Get ready for some tunes from Melt, Stupid Head, and Different Places in Space. This one is BYOB so bring whatever you’re craving. 715 East St., North Side. $7. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com
RIHANNA Ri-PLAY
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Get your Rihanna fix at this dance night. All songs, original or remixed, will be by the queen herself or featuring her. Be sure to shine bright like a diamond in your best outfit. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Come dance to some “choice cuts” with music that covers a wide swath of genres and artists, including Janelle Monae, St. Vincent, Bjork, and more. As always, Jesley Snipes and DZ party time will be there, with visuals by Tom Frank. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Sept. 25SLAPPERS N BANGERS
Trace Brewing
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Celebrating its 6th anniversary, Slappers N Bangers returns as the premiere party for hip hop, R&B, trap, and more. Come celebrate and enjoy Trace brews with food by Blue Sparrow. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com
WYEP Presents Orville Peck
Roxian Theatre
7 p.m.
This one’s for the sad cowboys. There are still tickets left for this show and it's sure to be a wildly fun night with everyone's favorite masked crooner. Get yours while you still can. 425 Chartiers Ave., Mckees Rocks. $23. All ages. roxianlive.com
Flower Crown “Heat” Release Show
Mr. Smalls Theatre
7 p.m.
Flower Crown is releasing their third EP this Saturday, and you won’t want to miss them performing new songs from the project, especially their single “The Billy”. They’ll be joined by Natural Rat, Tyler Heaven, and Care Package. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10 adv, $12 Door. All ages. mrsmalls.com
≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Everyone’s favorite vintage disco party is back on Saturday night. Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Ms. Diana Ross, and more. This gold-tinted evening is one you will not want to miss. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com