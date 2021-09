On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, Roxian Theatre, and more (Sept. 23-25)

click to enlarge Photo by Benjamin Prysbilla Flower Crown



Thu., Sept. 23

Fri., Sept. 24

Sat., Sept. 25

hyperBOP is a dance night completely dedicated to hyperpop, synth, experimental pop and hip hop, electronic, trance, and rave. If you like SOPHIE, Crystal Castles, and Caroline Polachek, you’ll want to be there to join dj handsome boy, dj gummy, and dj pink diamond.The Government Center is bringing you three bands in one night. Get ready for some tunes from Melt, Stupid Head, and Different Places in Space. This one is BYOB so bring whatever you’re craving.Get your Rihanna fix at this dance night. All songs, original or remixed, will be by the queen herself or featuring her. Be sure to shine bright like a diamond in your best outfit.Come dance to some “choice cuts” with music that covers a wide swath of genres and artists, including Janelle Monae, St. Vincent, Bjork, and more. As always, Jesley Snipes and DZ party time will be there, with visuals by Tom Frank.Celebrating its 6th anniversary, Slappers N Bangers returns as the premiere party for hip hop, R&B, trap, and more. Come celebrate and enjoy Trace brews with food by Blue Sparrow.This one’s for the sad cowboys. There are still tickets left for this show and it's sure to be a wildly fun night with everyone's favorite masked crooner. Get yours while you still can.Flower Crown is releasing their third EP this Saturday, and you won’t want to miss them performing new songs from the project, especially their single “The Billy” . They’ll be joined by Natural Rat, Tyler Heaven, and Care Package.Everyone’s favorite vintage disco party is back on Saturday night. Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Ms. Diana Ross, and more. This gold-tinted evening is one you will not want to miss.