On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

Thu., August 12

Fri., August 13

Sat., August 14

Sun., August 15

This installation of Inside Out will feature DJ sets by huny, Joshua Orange, and Based Grace, all representing the Mostbeautifullest (The MoB), a collective with a mission to center the talents of Black women, femmes, and the BIPOC queer and trans community. Food will be provided by Mr. Bulgogi and a bar supplied by Café Carnegie.DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyrion will be bringing you the finest club hits with everything ranging from Synthpop to Coldwave. Requests are encouraged so if you have something you want to hear don’t be afraid to say it.In Bed By Ten is back, and this time at the new hot spot Two Frays Brewing. DJ MB and INEZ will be there playing your favorite tunes and raising money to support BOOM Concepts. Within walking distance from spots like Spak and People’s Indian, you can get your food and party too.If you’re looking to step out Friday night, this might be the perfect event for you. This alt '80s dance party is unique and fun, and you’re sure to have a good time dancing to Talking Heads, The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, and more.Two of Pittsburgh’s most beloved DJs, huny and DJ Femi, are teaming up to head the next Cherry Bomb event at Spirit. They will be playing together for the first time in two years, so make sure you show up for this reunion and get ready to sweat.Saturday’s version of Inside Out will feature music by all afternoon by DJ Shoe. Pgh Halal will be providing the food and as always, cocktails by Café Carnegie will be available.Tried and true Jellyfish is back this Saturday with Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong. But, this party has some new friends added. From Washington, D.C.’s monthly SLEAZE party come Keenan Orr and Lemz. Be ready to dance with cuties if you’re vaccinated, Jellyfish also encourages masks regardless of your vaccination status.Pittsburgh's favorite hip hop and trap focused dance night is back and it should be better than ever. The good folks at Trace Brewing are hosting so you can grab a beer before you head to the dance floor. Food truck Stunt Pig will be there so you won’t have to drink on an empty stomach.