On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

By

DJ Femi - PHOTO BY REDD
Photo by Redd
DJ Femi

Thu., August 12

Inside Out - Mostbeautifullest
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
This installation of Inside Out will feature DJ sets by huny, Joshua Orange, and Based Grace, all representing the Mostbeautifullest (The MoB), a collective with a mission to center the talents of Black women, femmes, and the BIPOC queer and trans community. Food will be provided by Mr. Bulgogi and a bar supplied by Café Carnegie. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Requiem
Belvederes Ultra Dive
9 p.m.
DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyrion will be bringing you the finest club hits with everything ranging from Synthpop to Coldwave. Requests are encouraged so if you have something you want to hear don’t be afraid to say it. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21+. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., August 13

In Bed By Ten Dance Party
Two Frays Brewery
6-9 p.m.
In Bed By Ten is back, and this time at the new hot spot Two Frays Brewing. DJ MB and INEZ will be there playing your favorite tunes and raising money to support BOOM Concepts. Within walking distance from spots like Spak and People’s Indian, you can get your food and party too. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. 21+. twofraysbrewery.com


\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvederes Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
If you’re looking to step out Friday night, this might be the perfect event for you. This alt '80s dance party is unique and fun, and you’re sure to have a good time dancing to Talking Heads, The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21+. belvederesultradive.com

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Two of Pittsburgh’s most beloved DJs, huny and DJ Femi, are teaming up to head the next Cherry Bomb event at Spirit. They will be playing together for the first time in two years, so make sure you show up for this reunion and get ready to sweat. 242 51st Street. Lawrenceville. $5 before 11, $8 after. 21+. spiritpgh.com

Sat., August 14

Inside Out - DJ Shoe
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Saturday’s version of Inside Out will feature music by all afternoon by DJ Shoe. Pgh Halal will be providing the food and as always, cocktails by Café Carnegie will be available. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m.
Tried and true Jellyfish is back this Saturday with Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong. But, this party has some new friends added. From Washington, D.C.’s monthly SLEAZE party come Keenan Orr and Lemz. Be ready to dance with cuties if you’re vaccinated, Jellyfish also encourages masks regardless of your vaccination status. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. 21+. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Sun., August 15

SLAPPERS N BANGERS
Trace Brewing
4-8 p.m.
Pittsburgh's favorite hip hop and trap focused dance night is back and it should be better than ever. The good folks at Trace Brewing are hosting so you can grab a beer before you head to the dance floor. Food truck Stunt Pig will be there so you won’t have to drink on an empty stomach. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21+. instagram.com/slappersnbangers

