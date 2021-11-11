On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Thunderbird, Mr. Smalls, and more (Nov. 12-14)

Fri., Nov. 12Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
For this Cherry Bomb, HUNY will be joined by DJ Love of Philly and a new DJ from Pittsburgh, DJ Paisley, for a can’t-miss party. Like always with this dance night, come ready to dance hard in your best fit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Nov. 13Jack Swing Single Release Party
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
7 p.m.
Jack Swing is having its single release party this Saturday, joined by Pittsburgh post-punk band Sleeping Witch & Saturn. Fronted by Isaiah Ross, Jack Swing is a funk and rock band you won’t want to miss. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m.
Join the usual Jellyfish crew accompanied by New York's Tom DeBlase and DJ Sweetheart for this popular queer dance party. This will fill up quick, so you might want to come early! 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
It might be getting cooler outside, but that doesn’t mean the party is over. Come dance to keep warm at the modern age, featuring tracks by vampire weekend, The Strokes, The Knife, Daft Punk, and more. Photography for the event will be provided by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Daps & Pounds
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
After performing successful livestreams over the 2020 pandemic year on Twitch, Doctor Dap is ready to bring the party to you in person. In conjunction with Make Sure You Have Fun's 4-year anniversary celebration month, Daps & Pounds will host Doctor Dap and special guest DJ B-renn. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sun., Nov. 14Real Estate
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
8 p.m.
Indie rock band Real Estate will be joined by singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger for a night of live music. Real Estate might be playing songs from their 2020 album, The Main Thing, but the band will also perform songs from Half a Human, a collection of six songs “created between two different worlds.” 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Adrianne Lenker
Mr. Smalls Theatre
8 p.m.
We highlighted this show in our November shows roundup, but it's worth repeating. Adrianne Lenker will be performing at Mr. Smalls with special guest Lutalo. There are still tickets available currently, but make sure you get them before they sell out. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $25. All ages. mrsmalls.com