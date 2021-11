On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Thunderbird, Mr. Smalls, and more (Nov. 12-14)

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of jellyfishpgh Special guest DJ Sweetheart at jellyfishpgh

Fri., Nov. 12

Sat., Nov. 13

Sun., Nov. 14

For this Cherry Bomb, HUNY will be joined by DJ Love of Philly and a new DJ from Pittsburgh, DJ Paisley, for a can’t-miss party. Like always with this dance night, come ready to dance hard in your best fit.Jack Swing is having its single release party this Saturday, joined by Pittsburgh post-punk band Sleeping Witch & Saturn. Fronted by Isaiah Ross, Jack Swing is a funk and rock band you won’t want to miss.Join the usual Jellyfish crew accompanied by New York's Tom DeBlase and DJ Sweetheart for this popular queer dance party. This will fill up quick, so you might want to come early!It might be getting cooler outside, but that doesn’t mean the party is over. Come dance to keep warm at the modern age, featuring tracks by vampire weekend, The Strokes, The Knife, Daft Punk, and more. Photography for the event will be provided by Christopher Sprowls.After performing successful livestreams over the 2020 pandemic year on Twitch, Doctor Dap is ready to bring the party to you in person. In conjunction with Make Sure You Have Fun's 4-year anniversary celebration month, Daps & Pounds will host Doctor Dap and special guest DJ B-renn.Indie rock band Real Estate will be joined by singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger for a night of live music. Real Estate might be playing songs from their 2020 album,, but the band will also perform songs from, a collection of six songs “created between two different worlds.”We highlighted this show in our November shows roundup, but it's worth repeating. Adrianne Lenker will be performing at Mr. Smalls with special guest Lutalo. There are still tickets available currently, but make sure you get them before they sell out.