On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Mr. Roboto Project, Thunderbird Music Hall, and more (Dec. 10-12)

Fri., Dec. 10AURA: Reimagined
Kelly Strayhorn Theater Alloy Studios
7-9 p.m.
Clara Kent and Ian Brill have collaborated on AURA: Reimagined as part of the Freshworks residency at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Kent is an Afro-Oglala Lakota singer-songwriter and emcee from Homewood. Brill creates interactive, performative, and multisensory environments that will enhance the viewers' experience of Kent’s music. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Makes You Happy. All ages. kelly-strayhorn.org
We Want the Funk Festival
August Wilson African American Cultural Center
8 p.m.
Catch funk legends like Zapp and Cameo at August Wilson African American Cultural Center during the We Want the Funk Festival. Listen to your favorite funk sounds from the artists themselves at this one-of-a-kind night of music. Continues through Sat., Dec. 11. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $50-75. All ages. culturaldistrict.org
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This will be the last Cherry Bomb of 2021, so don’t miss it. DJ huny will be joined by the evening’s host, the drag queen Maxi Pad. Remember to dance as hard as your little heart can muster and dress like you want to be seen. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Dec. 11beabadoobee
Stage AE
7 p.m.
This Filipino-British singer-songwriter brings her shining vocals and tender lyrics to Pittsburgh this winter and will be joined by BLACKSTARKIDS. beabadoobee released the Our Extended Play EP earlier this year. One of her songs went viral on TikTok and has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $19.50. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
The Clock Reads, Chalk Dinosaur, and Shaq Nicholson
Thunderbird Music Hall
7 p.m.
The Clock Reads, a jazz-rock band from Pittsburgh, will be headlining this show at Thunderbird Music Hall. They will be joined by Pittsburgh outfits Chalk Dinosaur and Shaq Nicholson. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
BAD GIRLS DANCE PARTY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Belvedere’s promises to bring you fierce femme energy with this one. Featuring the music of Doja Cat, Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Make Sure You Have Fun™
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
One of Pittsburgh’s longest-running monthly events centering hip hop, Future Beats, and R&B is back, this time with tj groover and Yamez. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sun., Dec. 12Carly Cosgrove with Mechanical Canine, overtheweather, and Shy Birds
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-10:30 p.m.
Join Philadelphia band Carly Cosgrove as their tour stops in Pittsburgh. They will be joined by fellow Philly act Mechanical Canine, and Pittsburgh bands overtheweather and Shy Birds, for a night of playing everything from emo revival to indie punk. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. All ages. dltsgdom.com