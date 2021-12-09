On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Mr. Roboto Project, Thunderbird Music Hall, and more (Dec. 10-12)

click to enlarge Courtesy of Clara Kent Clara Kent

Fri., Dec. 10

Sat., Dec. 11

Sun., Dec. 12

Clara Kent and Ian Brill have collaborated onaspart of the Freshworks residency at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Kent is an Afro-Oglala Lakota singer-songwriter and emcee from Homewood. Brill creates interactive, performative, and multisensory environments that will enhance the viewers' experience of Kent’s music.Catch funk legends like Zapp and Cameo at August Wilson African American Cultural Center during the We Want the Funk Festival. Listen to your favorite funk sounds from the artists themselves at this one-of-a-kind night of music.This will be the last Cherry Bomb of 2021, so don’t miss it. DJ huny will be joined by the evening’s host, the drag queen Maxi Pad. Remember to dance as hard as your little heart can muster and dress like you want to be seen.This Filipino-British singer-songwriter brings her shining vocals and tender lyrics to Pittsburgh this winter and will be joined by BLACKSTARKIDS. beabadoobee released theEP earlier this year. One of her songs went viral on TikTok and has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify.The Clock Reads, a jazz-rock band from Pittsburgh, will be headlining this show at Thunderbird Music Hall. They will be joined by Pittsburgh outfits Chalk Dinosaur and Shaq Nicholson.Belvedere’s promises to bring you fierce femme energy with this one. Featuring the music of Doja Cat, Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.One of Pittsburgh’s longest-running monthly events centering hip hop, Future Beats, and R&B is back, this time with tj groover and Yamez.Join Philadelphia band Carly Cosgrove as their tour stops in Pittsburgh. They will be joined by fellow Philly act Mechanical Canine, and Pittsburgh bands overtheweather and Shy Birds, for a night of playing everything from emo revival to indie punk.