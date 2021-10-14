 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17)

By

click to enlarge \\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
\\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Thu., Oct. 14

Vampires Ball
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
8 p.m.
This event is a little different than other On The Tahn entries, but honestly, what’s sexier than a vampire around Halloween season? The ball will have live bands and burlesque, DJs, and vendors, so come out and get weird. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $30. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Oct. 15

Sommelier/Old Neon/Law Jaw/Anti-Corn League
The Government Center
7 p.m.
BYOB and get ready to jam at The Government Center for the night. Featuring music from four bands encapsulating everything from pop-punk to indie rock, you’re sure to have a good time at this event. 715 East St., North Side. $5. 21 and over. thegovernmentcenter.com

Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If you’ve ever been dancing all night and thought to yourself, “I could really go for a spaghetti dinner,” than this event is for you. Spaghetti Disco brings you the best Italo/cosmic/disco music from DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Jellyfish’s Ricky Moslen. At 1 a.m., there will be free pasta and meatballs until supplies run out, and a special cocktail menu from Aperol & Campari. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5, $3 wtih Black Midi ticket. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If vampire balls are not your kind of weird, may we present \\TECHNiQUE//? A night of alt '80s dance tunes from the likes of Joy Division, Echo & The Bunnymen, and Siouxsie & the Banshees. With DJs Erica Scary and the Comeback Kid. Photography by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Sat., Oct. 16

Tough Pill
The Government Center
7:30 p.m.
Tough Pill is described as a "monthly creative music and performance series” taking place exclusively at The Government Center. Featuring improvised music from Adam Shead of Chicago, Eli Namay of Pittsburgh and Chicago), and local acts Sadie Powers and Mark Micchelli. 715 East St., North Side. $5-10 suggested donation. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m.
It's time yet again to get wild at Jellyfish. Make sure you come ready to get your picture snapped or get snagged up by some cutie. Join huny and New York act Mutualism for a night of great music. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Sun., Oct. 17

Days N’ Daze
Spirit
6 p.m.
Join the folks at Spirit when they present Days N’ Daze, a Houston-based folk punk band that makes “H-Town Thrashgrass.” 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $22. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

