 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Aug. 19-21) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

By

click to enlarge Music fans watch a live performance at The Government Center on Fri., Aug. 13. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Music fans watch a live performance at The Government Center on Fri., Aug. 13.
Many of the venues included on this list have implemented guidelines that require you to be vaccinated for entry or have a negative COVID test. Visit their websites to find out what rules are in place before attending an event or check out the updated  Pittsburgh City Paper list of establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules.

Thu., August 19

Inside Out - Bento Boombox
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
Join Asian hip-hop electronic musicians Bento Boombox for an evening of music, dance, and fun. Food will be provided by Soul Biscuit and Café Carnegie will be running the bar for the night. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Longturn Presents: Justin Martin
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Musician Justin Martin returns to Pittsburgh to celebrate the launch of his record label, What To Do. Martin has been on the music scene since 2003, but it was his 2019 remix of Rüfüs Du Sol that put him on the map. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $22.49. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Fri., August 20

Grand Reopening
The Government Center
7 p.m.
The Government Center is celebrating its grand reopening, and they have a stacked evening of music and dance. Starting the evening will be the band BRNDA, followed by Rave Ami, then The Gotobeds. The night will close out with a dance party with Diamond Life. 715 East St., North Side. Free. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com


Music on the Mon
SouthSide Works
7 p.m.
Join Brittney Chantele, Mourning [A] BLKstar, and Arie Cole for a night of Music on the Mon. This live music gig is going to be one you won't want to miss. 424 S. 27 St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com

BEEF: Beyonce vs. Jay-Z
Belvederes Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Who’s side are you on? Let it be known at BEEF, hosted by DJ ADMC. Listen to the power couple’s greatest hits and dance until you're weary. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

TASTE
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
The indie rock, pop, alternative dance party makes another triumphant return to Spirit. If you want to dance to Blood Orange, Daft Punk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Crystal Castles, and more, you’ll want to head on over to this dance night before it gets too crowded. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., August 21

Inside Out - STAYCEE PEARL & Soy Sos
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
For this installment of Inside Out, the STAYCEE PEARL dance project will perform alongside Soy Sos supplying tunes in between sets. Soy Sos will share excerpts of sol, a project that draws on the soul music of the late 50s through the mid-70s. The dance party starts at 4 p.m. and food will be provided by La Catrina. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out


≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This disco dance party is full of the best tracks from the '70s and '80s, including hits from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. Wear your hottest outfit and get ready to get your picture taken by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after 10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

