On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Aug. 19-21)

Thu., August 19

Fri., August 20

Sat., August 21



Join Asian hip-hop electronic musicians Bento Boombox for an evening of music, dance, and fun. Food will be provided by Soul Biscuit and Café Carnegie will be running the bar for the night.Musician Justin Martin returns to Pittsburgh to celebrate the launch of his record label, What To Do. Martin has been on the music scene since 2003, but it was his 2019 remix of Rüfüs Du Sol that put him on the map.The Government Center is celebrating its grand reopening, and they have a stacked evening of music and dance. Starting the evening will be the band BRNDA, followed by Rave Ami, then The Gotobeds. The night will close out with a dance party with Diamond Life.Join Brittney Chantele, Mourning [A] BLKstar, and Arie Cole for a night of Music on the Mon. This live music gig is going to be one you won't want to miss.Who’s side are you on? Let it be known at BEEF, hosted by DJ ADMC. Listen to the power couple’s greatest hits and dance until you're weary.The indie rock, pop, alternative dance party makes another triumphant return to Spirit. If you want to dance to Blood Orange, Daft Punk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Crystal Castles, and more, you’ll want to head on over to this dance night before it gets too crowded.For this installment of Inside Out, the STAYCEE PEARL dance project will perform alongside Soy Sos supplying tunes in between sets. Soy Sos will share excerpts of sol, a project that draws on the soul music of the late 50s through the mid-70s. The dance party starts at 4 p.m. and food will be provided by La Catrina.This disco dance party is full of the best tracks from the '70s and '80s, including hits from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. Wear your hottest outfit and get ready to get your picture taken by Christopher Sprowls.