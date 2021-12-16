On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

Thu., Dec. 16Out of Office Party ft. Title Town
Carnegie Museum of Art
6-9 p.m.
Title Town is collaborating with the Carnegie Museum of Art to create a holiday “office party” that defies the awkwardness and bad food of the holiday office parties you’ve known before. Masks are required so make sure to coordinate yours with your outfit. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $35. 21 and over. cmoa.org
Fri., Dec. 17\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
In town for the holidays and need a break from the fam? Put on your best outfit and come dance at this alternative '80s dance night. Erica Scary & The Comeback Kid will be in attendance, and photography will be done by Tony Bones. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Our House: Ugly Christmas Sweater edition
Market St. Grocery
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and head Downtown for Our House at Market St. Grocery. Presented by Rush Promo, the event features music by Kinetik, Aerie Cole, VOID, and Acherone. 435 Market St., Floor 3., Downtown. $10. 21 and over. rushpromo.co
50/50
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get ready for a “kaleidoscope of sounds and videos” at this 50/50 installment with resident DJ EDGAR UM. Tickets and VIP table reservations are available now. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sat., Dec. 18Sounds for the Season
Carnegie Museum of Art
1:30-3 p.m.
CMOA has more to offer with this event featuring award-winning, Cuban-born musician Hugo Cruz. A renowned drummer and composer, Cruz is sure to liven up your day. He will be there in conjunction with his band Caminos, an act that fuses Afro-Cuban, Cuban, and American sounds. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with admission. All ages. cmoa.org
Songs of the City
Fairmont Pittsburgh
8:30-11:30 p.m.
This weekly jazz event will feature Anita Levels this weekend, so come out and support this skillful musician and have a cocktail or two. 510 Market St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. fairmont.com
SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The second SADDERDAY of December is here, and ready to welcome you. This emo night is a popular one so you’ll want to show up early and skip the inevitable line. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
The Fuzz War: Ugly Blondes vs. Fortune Teller
Club Cafe
10 p.m.
Watch Pittsburgh bands Ugly Blondes and Fortune Teller battle it out at Club Cafe. Past Pittsburgh City Paper reviews have described Ugly Blondes' sound as rock fused with "grungy effects and an alternative spark." Heavy psych duo Fortune Teller recently came out with their second album Collapse, described in a press release as an "eerie, noise-soaked mix of ferocious guitars, colossal drums, and impassioned vocals." Natural Rat and Stupidhead will also play. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $10-12. 21 and over. clubcafelive.com