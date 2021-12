On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

click to enlarge Image: Courtesy of Fortune Teller Fortune Teller

Thu., Dec. 16

Fri., Dec. 17

Sat., Dec. 18

Title Town is collaborating with the Carnegie Museum of Art to create a holiday “office party” that defies the awkwardness and bad food of the holiday office parties you’ve known before. Masks are required so make sure to coordinate yours with your outfit.In town for the holidays and need a break from the fam? Put on your best outfit and come dance at this alternative '80s dance night. Erica Scary & The Comeback Kid will be in attendance, and photography will be done by Tony Bones.Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and head Downtown for Our House at Market St. Grocery. Presented by Rush Promo, the event features music by Kinetik, Aerie Cole, VOID, and Acherone.Get ready for a “kaleidoscope of sounds and videos” at this 50/50 installment with resident DJ EDGAR UM. Tickets and VIP table reservations are available now.CMOA has more to offer with this event featuring award-winning, Cuban-born musician Hugo Cruz. A renowned drummer and composer, Cruz is sure to liven up your day. He will be there in conjunction with his band Caminos, an act that fuses Afro-Cuban, Cuban, and American sounds.This weekly jazz event will feature Anita Levels this weekend, so come out and support this skillful musician and have a cocktail or two.The second SADDERDAY of December is here, and ready to welcome you. This emo night is a popular one so you’ll want to show up early and skip the inevitable line.Watch Pittsburgh bands Ugly Blondes and Fortune Teller battle it out at Club Cafe. Past Pittsburgh City Paper reviews have described Ugly Blondes' sound as rock fused with "grungy effects and an alternative spark." Heavy psych duo Fortune Teller recently came out with their second album, described in a press release as an "eerie, noise-soaked mix of ferocious guitars, colossal drums, and impassioned vocals." Natural Rat and Stupidhead will also play.