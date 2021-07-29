 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)

By

click to enlarge Crowds at the Allegheny Overlook - PHOTO BY RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Photo by Renee Rosensteel
Crowds at the Allegheny Overlook

Thu., July 29

Inside Out: Hot Mass + Friends
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
This week's first Inside Out event will feature Hot Mass, the popping after-hours party now brought to you during the daytime. Get ready to jam to disco, funk, and electronic music by "friends" Jwan Allen and Kerem Gokmen. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Driving While Black: Back In Business
Allegheny Overlook
6-8 p.m.
Back in Business is, well, back in business with Samurai Velvet. The up-and-coming act out of Pittsburgh blends neo-soul, R&B, pop, and electric sounds. If you’re into Ravyn Lenae or Alina Baraz, you’ll be into this band. Fort Duquesne Blvd. between 7th and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com/alleghenyoverlook

Fri., July 30

In Bed by Ten
Allegheny Overlook
6-9 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s favorite after-work party is back and on a summer tour, starting with 80s Night at the Allegheny Overlook. DJ EZ Lou will spin your 80s favorites. The event is free but you can purchase a $5 wristband if you’re over 21 and want to purchase alcohol. Wristband costs will go toward 412 Food Rescue. Fort Duquesne Blvd. between 7th and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. inbedbytenpgh.com

FRESH Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sporting new music, top hits, and throwbacks, FRESH is a party you won’t want to miss. If you like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Britney Spears, and other hot acts, you’ll want to dance the night away at Belvedere's on this night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


TRILLS
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Punk. Deep Cuts. Disco. TRILLS is the party for you if you’re into grooving and dancing. The party will be headed by Pretty Tony with residents Truechord Music and Tom Brown. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 pre-sale, $10 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., July 31

Inside Out - DJ Femi
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Come to the CMOA and let DJ Femi bring you the party of your life, all during daylight hours. Femi will be joined by the multilingual jazz band Afro Yaqui Music Collective (read more about them in this Pittsburgh City Paper story by Kim Rooney). 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

The Garfield Getdown
Fort Pitt Field & Park
12-6 p.m.
The Garfield Getdown is a community day filled with tons of activities, including line dancing, yoga, gardening, crafts, dodgeball, and a live DJ. In partnership with BOOM Concepts, Assemble, Repair the World, The Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, and the Garfield Gators, this day is sure to be fun for everyone involved. 5101 Hillcrest St., Garfield. Free. All ages. instagram.com/boom_concepts

SADDERDAY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ ADMC and the folks at Belvedere's are bringing you another emo dance night. SADDERDAY will play your favorites from Dashboard Confessional, Death Cab for Cutie, Something Corporate, The Get Up Kids, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

DISSOLV
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DISSOLV at Spirit is the party for house, techno, and underground music. Full vaccination is highly encouraged to attend this event. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Trending

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history
Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike
Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report
Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better
Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24) (2)

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8-11)

By Dani Janae

DJ huny young

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By Dani Janae

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24) (2)

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

This Week

  • July 28- 3, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Festival Opera adds more in-person programming with new Legends in the Limelight series

Pittsburgh Festival Opera adds more in-person programming with new Legends in the Limelight series

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh-shot horror film Massacre Academy set for local premiere

Pittsburgh-shot horror film Massacre Academy set for local premiere

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation