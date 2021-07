On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)

click to enlarge Photo by Renee Rosensteel Crowds at the Allegheny Overlook

This week's first Inside Out event will feature Hot Mass, the popping after-hours party now brought to you during the daytime. Get ready to jam to disco, funk, and electronic music by "friends" Jwan Allen and Kerem Gokmen.Back in Business is, well, back in business with Samurai Velvet. The up-and-coming act out of Pittsburgh blends neo-soul, R&B, pop, and electric sounds. If you’re into Ravyn Lenae or Alina Baraz, you’ll be into this band.Pittsburgh’s favorite after-work party is back and on a summer tour, starting with 80s Night at the Allegheny Overlook. DJ EZ Lou will spin your 80s favorites. The event is free but you can purchase a $5 wristband if you’re over 21 and want to purchase alcohol. Wristband costs will go toward 412 Food Rescue.Sporting new music, top hits, and throwbacks, FRESH is a party you won’t want to miss. If you like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Britney Spears, and other hot acts, you’ll want to dance the night away at Belvedere's on this night.Punk. Deep Cuts. Disco. TRILLS is the party for you if you’re into grooving and dancing. The party will be headed by Pretty Tony with residents Truechord Music and Tom Brown.Come to the CMOA and let DJ Femi bring you the party of your life, all during daylight hours. Femi will be joined by the multilingual jazz band Afro Yaqui Music Collective (read more about them in this Pittsburgh City Paper story by Kim Rooney).The Garfield Getdown is a community day filled with tons of activities, including line dancing, yoga, gardening, crafts, dodgeball, and a live DJ. In partnership with BOOM Concepts, Assemble, Repair the World, The Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, and the Garfield Gators, this day is sure to be fun for everyone involved.DJ ADMC and the folks at Belvedere's are bringing you another emo dance night. SADDERDAY will play your favorites from Dashboard Confessional, Death Cab for Cutie, Something Corporate, The Get Up Kids, and more.DISSOLV at Spirit is the party for house, techno, and underground music. Full vaccination is highly encouraged to attend this event.