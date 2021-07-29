On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)

Thu., July 29Inside Out: Hot Mass + Friends
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
This week's first Inside Out event will feature Hot Mass, the popping after-hours party now brought to you during the daytime. Get ready to jam to disco, funk, and electronic music by "friends" Jwan Allen and Kerem Gokmen. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
Driving While Black: Back In Business
Allegheny Overlook
6-8 p.m.
Back in Business is, well, back in business with Samurai Velvet. The up-and-coming act out of Pittsburgh blends neo-soul, R&B, pop, and electric sounds. If you’re into Ravyn Lenae or Alina Baraz, you’ll be into this band. Fort Duquesne Blvd. between 7th and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com/alleghenyoverlook
Fri., July 30In Bed by Ten
Allegheny Overlook
6-9 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s favorite after-work party is back and on a summer tour, starting with 80s Night at the Allegheny Overlook. DJ EZ Lou will spin your 80s favorites. The event is free but you can purchase a $5 wristband if you’re over 21 and want to purchase alcohol. Wristband costs will go toward 412 Food Rescue. Fort Duquesne Blvd. between 7th and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. inbedbytenpgh.com
FRESH Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sporting new music, top hits, and throwbacks, FRESH is a party you won’t want to miss. If you like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Britney Spears, and other hot acts, you’ll want to dance the night away at Belvedere's on this night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
TRILLS
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Punk. Deep Cuts. Disco. TRILLS is the party for you if you’re into grooving and dancing. The party will be headed by Pretty Tony with residents Truechord Music and Tom Brown. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 pre-sale, $10 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., July 31Inside Out - DJ Femi
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Come to the CMOA and let DJ Femi bring you the party of your life, all during daylight hours. Femi will be joined by the multilingual jazz band Afro Yaqui Music Collective (read more about them in this Pittsburgh City Paper story by Kim Rooney). 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
The Garfield Getdown
Fort Pitt Field & Park
12-6 p.m.
The Garfield Getdown is a community day filled with tons of activities, including line dancing, yoga, gardening, crafts, dodgeball, and a live DJ. In partnership with BOOM Concepts, Assemble, Repair the World, The Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, and the Garfield Gators, this day is sure to be fun for everyone involved. 5101 Hillcrest St., Garfield. Free. All ages. instagram.com/boom_concepts
SADDERDAY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ ADMC and the folks at Belvedere's are bringing you another emo dance night. SADDERDAY will play your favorites from Dashboard Confessional, Death Cab for Cutie, Something Corporate, The Get Up Kids, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
DISSOLV
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DISSOLV at Spirit is the party for house, techno, and underground music. Full vaccination is highly encouraged to attend this event. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com