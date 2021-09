On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Southside Works, Spirit, and more (Oct. 1-3)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

Many of the venues included on this list have implemented guidelines that require you to be vaccinated for entry or have a negative COVID test. Visit their websites to find out what rules are in place before attending an event or check out the updated Pittsburgh City Paper list of establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules.Celebrate the start of October with an all-night, local live music event at Spirit. acts include Jack Swing, Silver Car Crash, Swampwalk, The Zells, and a special midnight DJ set by the Dumplings.Pittsburgh’s own Benji. will be releasing his albumwith features from Kenny Stockard and Slim Tha DJ. Drinks and food will be provided by Trace Brewing and Ash and Kris Kitchen. The party takes place in the North Lot between the Hyatt House Hotel and American Eagle Headquarters.One of Pittsburgh's top club DJs (according to City Paper's 2021 Best Of readers poll ) will bring her talents to Umami this Saturday, so enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal and some great tunes will you're at it. This event is for restaurant patrons, so make sure you get in before it gets too crowded.Put on your plaid shirt, it's time to get sad. Dance to all of your favorites from The Get Up Kids, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and more this Saturday. Enjoy emo, pop-punk, alt-rock, and any other angsty genre you can think of.Come to Title Town for more of what you’d expect from the popular dance night: great soul and funk tunes and dancing. You might even hear some spooky seasonal favorites mixed in throughout the evening by DJs J. Malls & Gordy.Hot spot Cobra will host NYC DJ legend and house music producer ELI ESCOBAR, along with 50/50 resident DJ EDGAR UM. Put on your best outfit and get ready to be seen and dance all night.Presented by Don’t Let The Scene Go Down On Me!, Mr. Roboto brings you live performances by four bands, with Cat Bite leading.