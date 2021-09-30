On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Southside Works, Spirit, and more (Oct. 1-3)

Fri., Oct. 1First Friday - Free All Locals Show
Spirit
8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Celebrate the start of October with an all-night, local live music event at Spirit. acts include Jack Swing, Silver Car Crash, Swampwalk, The Zells, and a special midnight DJ set by the Dumplings. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 2Smile You’re Alive Release Party
Southside Works
6 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s own Benji. will be releasing his album Smile You’re Alive with features from Kenny Stockard and Slim Tha DJ. Drinks and food will be provided by Trace Brewing and Ash and Kris Kitchen. The party takes place in the North Lot between the Hyatt House Hotel and American Eagle Headquarters. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com
Umami
8 - 11 p.m.
One of Pittsburgh's top club DJs (according to City Paper's 2021 Best Of readers poll) will bring her talents to Umami this Saturday, so enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal and some great tunes will you're at it. This event is for restaurant patrons, so make sure you get in before it gets too crowded. 202 38th St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. umamipgh.com
SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Put on your plaid shirt, it's time to get sad. Dance to all of your favorites from The Get Up Kids, Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and more this Saturday. Enjoy emo, pop-punk, alt-rock, and any other angsty genre you can think of. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Come to Title Town for more of what you’d expect from the popular dance night: great soul and funk tunes and dancing. You might even hear some spooky seasonal favorites mixed in throughout the evening by DJs J. Malls & Gordy. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
50/50
Cobra Pittsburgh
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Hot spot Cobra will host NYC DJ legend and house music producer ELI ESCOBAR, along with 50/50 resident DJ EDGAR UM. Put on your best outfit and get ready to be seen and dance all night. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sun., Oct. 3Catbite + Magic Ghrelin + Wasted Space + Lost Cat
The Mr. Roboto Project
7 - 11 p.m.
Presented by Don’t Let The Scene Go Down On Me!, Mr. Roboto brings you live performances by four bands, with Cat Bite leading. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 adv, $12 door. All ages. dltsgdom.com