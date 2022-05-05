 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Government Center, and more (May 5-8) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Government Center, and more (May 5-8)

By

click to enlarge Japanese Breakfast - PHOTO: PETER ASH LEE
Photo: Peter Ash Lee
Japanese Breakfast

Thu., May 5

Japanese Breakfast
Roxian Theatre
7 p.m.
Japanese Breakfast, an experimental pop act led by Korean-American musician, director, and author Michelle Zauner, recently garnered two Grammy nominations for the album Jubilee. See why Pitchfork called Zauner "a true blue rock star tempered in the waters of shoegaze, Pacific Northwest rock, and twee, making music that naturally bridges the gap between dream pop and electropop" when she plays the Roxian with Great Time. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $37.50. 18 and over. roxiantheatre.com

TRL
Mad Bar
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Control what genre plays at Mad Bar this Thursday. Drink specials, too. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com

Fri., May 6

Moisés Borges
Casa Brasil
8 p.m.
Moisés Borges is a Cleveland-based guitarist and vocalist born in Bahia, Brazil. He performs using rhythms like bolero, baião, xote, afoxeé frevo, forró, and especially Samba and Bossa Nova. He will be playing at Casa Brasil this Friday on their Buteco stage. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $10. All ages. casa-brasil.com


POP ROCKS
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This Y2k-inspired dance party will play all the hits from the early aughts to now, including Missy, Britney, Usher, Doja, Lil Nas X, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

JET Party Services
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
JET Party Services welcomes Rebecca Goldberg, a Detroit-based producer, DJ, live performer, and designer who sometimes plays music under her alias Acid Queen. She will be joined by JET's own Jwan Allen, Eric Justin, and Thomas Cox. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Material Girls
Cattivo
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Rejoice! Cattivo is officially back with its inclusive dance parties, including this one highlighting decade-spanning divas. Expect Donna Summer, Cardi B, Beyonce, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue, and others. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
click to enlarge High Pulp at The Government Center - PHOTO: WILL MATSUDA
Photo: Will Matsuda
High Pulp at The Government Center

Sat., May 7

TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This popular disco and funk party is back playing all your favorite retro bangers until the early morning hours. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

SADDERDAY
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come dance to the best in pop-punk and emo during this popular night at Belvedere's. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Venom
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This Mostbeautifullest residency at Cobra starts with a bang, or, should we say, a bite. Venom is delivering dance hall music, so get ready to sweat. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com


Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-late
This party is the Cobra after party, so show up ready to stay up. The ticket price will go toward supporting the Queer Fam Fund. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-40. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com

Sun., May 8

High Pulp
The Government Center
7:30 p.m.
Joined by Jared Mattson and Dan Koshute, High Pulp, a Seattle collective that describes its sound as an experimental jazz-driven mix of bebop, punk rock, shoegaze, hip-hop, and electronic music, will play at Government Center this weekend. 715 East St., North Side. $12-15. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

