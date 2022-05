On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Government Center, and more (May 5-8)

click to enlarge Photo: Peter Ash Lee Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast, an experimental pop act led by Korean-American musician, director, and author Michelle Zauner, recently garnered two Grammy nominations for the album. See why Pitchfork called Zauner "a true blue rock star tempered in the waters of shoegaze, Pacific Northwest rock, and twee, making music that naturally bridges the gap between dream pop and electropop" when she plays the Roxian with Great Time.Control what genre plays at Mad Bar this Thursday. Drink specials, too.Moisés Borges is a Cleveland-based guitarist and vocalist born in Bahia, Brazil. He performs using rhythms like bolero, baião, xote, afoxeé frevo, forró, and especially Samba and Bossa Nova. He will be playing at Casa Brasil this Friday on their Buteco stage.This Y2k-inspired dance party will play all the hits from the early aughts to now, including Missy, Britney, Usher, Doja, Lil Nas X, and more.JET Party Services welcomes Rebecca Goldberg, a Detroit-based producer, DJ, live performer, and designer who sometimes plays music under her alias Acid Queen. She will be joined by JET's own Jwan Allen, Eric Justin, and Thomas Cox.Rejoice! Cattivo is officially back with its inclusive dance parties, including this one highlighting decade-spanning divas. Expect Donna Summer, Cardi B, Beyonce, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue, and others.This popular disco and funk party is back playing all your favorite retro bangers until the early morning hours.Come dance to the best in pop-punk and emo during this popular night at Belvedere's.This Mostbeautifullest residency at Cobra starts with a bang, or, should we say, a bite. Venom is delivering dance hall music, so get ready to sweat.This party is the Cobra after party, so show up ready to stay up. The ticket price will go toward supporting the Queer Fam Fund.Joined by Jared Mattson and Dan Koshute, High Pulp, a Seattle collective that describes its sound as an experimental jazz-driven mix of bebop, punk rock, shoegaze, hip-hop, and electronic music, will play at Government Center this weekend.