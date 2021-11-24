On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Roxian, Cobra, and more (November 24-28)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Night Fever at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Wed., Nov. 24

Fri., Nov. 26

Sat., Nov. 27

Sun., Nov. 28

Friendsgiving, but for a cause. Bring non-perishable and canned goods to Belvedere’s for STRANGEWAYS and the first 100 guests will get their first drink free, courtesy of Belvedere’s and Crown Royal. This dance party is also serving as a food drive for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. DJs Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and the Comeback Kid will be in attendance, along with Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy.Operating under the name Caribou, Canadian composer and musician Daniel Snaith makes electronic music that makes you want to move. He’s performed under a few different musical monikers but has settled on Caribou over the last few years. Concert goers can expect funky tunes, and the music often comes with complex visual projections on a large screen.Once you’re done stuffing yourself on leftovers, you can head to Spirit for DIAMOND LIFE and dance until you feel better. Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time will be in attendance as always, spinning a little bit of everything. Visuals by Tom Frank.This vintage disco party is sure to liven up your weekend plans, with decade-spanning tracks that will have you dancing and sweating all night. Whether you live here or are just in town to visit family, you won’t want to miss this.Dissolv and Spaghetti Disco are bringing you a multi-level party at Spirit that will surely be one for the books. In The Hall will be Dissolv with Patrick Russell, a “sonic storyteller.” In The Lodge will be Spaghetti Disco, featuring music from Italy’s disco scene with Jarrett Tebbets and Jellyfish’s Formosa.For its four-year anniversary, Make Sure You Have Fun welcomes LA-based producer Soulection and Virginia native LAKIM. Opening sets by THEO and tj groover.Head on over to the Mr. Roboto Project for a night of live music with Mikey Erg, Max Gregor, Calyx, and Endless Mike.