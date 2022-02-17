On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at PPG Paints Arena, Spirit, and more (Feb. 17-19)

Thu., Feb. 17

Fri., Feb. 18

Sat., Feb. 19

Country star and sitcom mom Reba McEntire is on tour this year and will finally bring her legendary vocals to the stage after having to reschedule due to concerns around pandemic safety.Beach House has been a solid voice in the dream-pop genre since its start in 2006, and the duo shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Their new album,, is scheduled to be released on Fri., Feb. 18.The folks at String Machine got a test pressing over their new album and were nice enough to host this listening party for it. Writer Matt Vituccio will also be in attendance reading excerpts from a new story titled “Joys & Horrors.”It's never too late to celebrate New Year's Eve, at least when it comes to this big event at Spirit. The venue is making up for having to cancel its NYE party due to pandemic concerns with a "re-do" featuring DJs Ricky Moslen from the Jellyfish queer dance party, Mike Servito, and Kiernan Laveaux, as well as live music by Century III, I4A, Sewerheads, and Mike Seamans. Come ready to dance and party the new year in (again).Come dance and be cute at \\TECHNiQUE// this week. With DJ Erica Scary out for the month, she’s handing over the reins to her Second Skin partner Aaron Grey. If you’re a fan of the B52’s, Duran Duran, Blondie, Joan Jett, and more, this is the dance night for you.Formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, this pop artist has rebranded simply as MARINA, but fans can still expect her tranquil voice and electric songs on this tour.Psychedelic rock band Melt will be at the Funhouse playing with Natural Rat and MINIMA. Come enjoy a night of doom pop and post-punk for a great price at a great venue.Sadderdays are the best days. This emo night is back to play your favorites from Sum 41, Death Cab for Cutie, Dashboard Confessional, and more.The long-standing Pittsburgh dance night Lazercrunk returns to present a set by DJ Addison Groove, real name Tony Williams. Based out of Bristol, England, Williams is described as being notable for his multi-genre fusion of techno, jungle, soul, juke, and dubstep. Also playing are Lazercrunk resident DJs Cutups and Keebs.The DJs of Wavy Bunch Sounds will spin a variety of Afro-Caribbean dance music spanning hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeats, and soca. Takes place every third Saturday of the month.