On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at New Hazlett, Kelly Strayhorn, and more (March 17-19)

Thu., Mar. 17

Fri., Mar. 18

Sat., Mar. 19

Come enjoy live music from local acts Rex Tycoon, Frog Legs, and Psych Ward Grips at one of Pittsburgh's best venues for alternative music.The Wind-Ups are heading this show at The Government Center with their lo-fi punk rock sound, supported by MINIMA and Bloomfield Pest Control.Join Feralcat for this night of music, video, and fantasy . This will be the first show of, the second and third shows will be on Fri., Mar. 18.DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn will spin the best hip-hop and R&B tracks to get you in the right mood.This year, the Sunstar Festival puts Black femmes on center stage and celebrates their music and artistry. Join artist Nairobi for a night of live, in-person music at KST.FUNGIFEST is described as a “Psychedelic Hip Hop Experience” that showcases the work of Pittsburgh artist and freestyle magician, Fungi Flows. Fungi will be joined by a variety of artists, as well as DJ HoodWink and DJ Dre Haze.Mostbeautifullest, Pittsburgh's Black, queer, femme-led party collective, presents a night of "dazzling, gag-worthy performances" by an all-Black trans woman cast. See Remy Black, Kaleigha Diamond, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, and Jette Grey in action. There will also be dance parties before and after each number, with music by Based Grace.Ash Nowak and Jon Dones of the Detroit nightlife duo Haute to Death will join Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen at the latest rendition of Jellyfish. Followed by a performance by drag queen Maxi Pad.After the experimental pop band Animal Collective brings the house down at Mr. Smalls, audience members and general party people can enjoy a dance party by the DJ duo Diamond Life.Beleza, the dance night celebrating the sounds of Brazil, comes to Casa Brasil six years after its inception at Ace Hotel.This emo dance night is back for the second time this month, so make sure you don’t miss it.Wavy Bunch presents another edition of this regular dance party featuring Afrobeats, soca, kompa, hip hop, and more.