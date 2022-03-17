 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at New Hazlett, Kelly Strayhorn, and more (March 17-19) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at New Hazlett, Kelly Strayhorn, and more (March 17-19)

click to enlarge Jellyfish - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish


Thu., Mar. 17

Rex Tycoon/Psych Ward Grips/Frog Legs
The Mr. Roboto Project
7 p.m.
Come enjoy live music from local acts Rex Tycoon, Frog Legs, and Psych Ward Grips at one of Pittsburgh's best venues for alternative music. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. All ages. dltsgdom.com

The Wind-Ups/MINIMA/Bloomfield Pest Control
The Government Center
7 p.m.
The Wind-Ups are heading this show at The Government Center with their lo-fi punk rock sound, supported by MINIMA and Bloomfield Pest Control. 715 East St., North Side. $10. 21 and over. thegovernmentcenter.com

Disassembly by Feralcat
New Hazlett Theater
8-10 p.m.
Join Feralcat for this night of music, video, and fantasy. This will be the first show of Disassembly, the second and third shows will be on Fri., Mar. 18. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $18-28. All ages. newhazletttheater.com
click to enlarge Feralcat - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Feralcat
THE VIBE
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn will spin the best hip-hop and R&B tracks to get you in the right mood. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Fri., Mar. 18

Sunstar Festival
Kelly Strayhorn Theater
6-10 p.m.
This year, the Sunstar Festival puts Black femmes on center stage and celebrates their music and artistry. Join artist Nairobi for a night of live, in-person music at KST. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35-50. All ages. kelly-strayhorn.org

FUNGIFEST
Level Up Studios
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
FUNGIFEST is described as a “Psychedelic Hip Hop Experience” that showcases the work of Pittsburgh artist and freestyle magician, Fungi Flows. Fungi will be joined by a variety of artists, as well as DJ HoodWink and DJ Dre Haze. 4836 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 online, $15 at door. 21 and over. leveluppgh.com

The Doll House: Drag Extravaganza
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Mostbeautifullest, Pittsburgh's Black, queer, femme-led party collective, presents a night of "dazzling, gag-worthy performances" by an all-Black trans woman cast. See Remy Black, Kaleigha Diamond, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, and Jette Grey in action. There will also be dance parties before and after each number, with music by Based Grace. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Ash Nowak and Jon Dones of the Detroit nightlife duo Haute to Death will join Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen at the latest rendition of Jellyfish. Followed by a performance by drag queen Maxi Pad. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $8-10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh


Diamond Life Presents: Animal Collective Afterparty
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
10:30 p.m.
After the experimental pop band Animal Collective brings the house down at Mr. Smalls, audience members and general party people can enjoy a dance party by the DJ duo Diamond Life. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $5, free for ticket holders. mrsmalls.com

Sat., Mar. 19

Beleza
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Beleza, the dance night celebrating the sounds of Brazil, comes to Casa Brasil six years after its inception at Ace Hotel. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com

SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This emo dance night is back for the second time this month, so make sure you don’t miss it. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Wavy Bunch presents another edition of this regular dance party featuring Afrobeats, soca, kompa, hip hop, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Tags

Comments (0)

