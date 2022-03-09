 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Smalls, Belvedere's, and more (March 10-12) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Smalls, Belvedere's, and more (March 10-12)

By

click to enlarge Khruangbin - PHOTO: POONEH GHANA
Photo: Pooneh Ghana
Khruangbin

Thu., Mar. 10

THROW IT BACK
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Belvedere’s wants you to throw it back to all of your favorite pop and hip-hop classics with DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Dan Styslinger
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
6-7:15 p.m.
Musician Dan Styslinger will be performing a solo set at Thunderbird as a part of the venue's Front Porch Sessions. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Fri., Mar. 11

The Wonder Years
Stage AE
6 p.m.
Philly band The Wonder Years will celebrate the anniversaries of their albums The Upsides & Suburbia I've Given You All and Now I'm Nothing by playing each album in full. Also playing is Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, and Save Face. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $27.50. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com


K-Rave
Level Up Studios
7-11 p.m.
This one is for the BTS and Black Pink fans out there. Hear mash-ups, remixes, and concert mixes of all your favorite Korean pop hits. 4836 Penn Ave., Garfield. $20. facebook.com/leveluppgh

feeble little horse release show
Mr. Smalls
8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh-based band feeble little horse will be re-releasing their EP Modern Tourism with special guests Gaadge and Merce Lemon. The band delivers high-energy fuzz rock that will liven up your Friday. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10. All Ages. mrsmalls.com

DRAKE NIGHT
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jam to all your Drake favorites at this party spinning his greatest hits and some deep cuts. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get another taste of Cherry Bomb, one of the sexiest dance parties in Pittsburgh. DJ HUNY and her friends will have plenty of perfectly mixed tracks to keep you moving all night long. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Mar. 12

Khruangbin
Stage AE
7 p.m.
Khruangbin makes funky, instrumental music that will have you grooving and dancing. This show hasn’t sold out yet so get your tickets while you can. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $49.50. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
click to enlarge The Zells - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ZELLS
Photo: Courtesy of The Zells
The Zells
Zorn/The Zells/Big Baby
The Government Center
7-11 p.m.
Philly-based metal band Zorn will be joined by hometown bands The Zells and Big Baby for a one-of-a-kind show at the Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

Tall Tees
Spirit
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Presented by Make Sure You Have Fun, Tall Tees celebrates hip hop and other prominent music genres from the 2000s. No dress code, just pure nostalgia. With LaRiches and DJ FEMI. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

