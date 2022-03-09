On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Smalls, Belvedere's, and more (March 10-12)

click to enlarge Photo: Pooneh Ghana Khruangbin

Thu., Mar. 10



Fri., Mar. 11



Sat., Mar. 12



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Zells The Zells

Belvedere’s wants you to throw it back to all of your favorite pop and hip-hop classics with DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn.Musician Dan Styslinger will be performing a solo set at Thunderbird as a part of the venue's Front Porch Sessions.Philly band The Wonder Years will celebrate the anniversaries of their albumsandby playing each album in full. Also playing is Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, and Save Face.This one is for the BTS and Black Pink fans out there. Hear mash-ups, remixes, and concert mixes of all your favorite Korean pop hits.Pittsburgh-based band feeble little horse will be re-releasing their EPwith special guests Gaadge and Merce Lemon. The band delivers high-energy fuzz rock that will liven up your Friday.Jam to all your Drake favorites at this party spinning his greatest hits and some deep cuts.Get another taste of Cherry Bomb, one of the sexiest dance parties in Pittsburgh. DJ HUNY and her friends will have plenty of perfectly mixed tracks to keep you moving all night long.Khruangbin makes funky, instrumental music that will have you grooving and dancing. This show hasn’t sold out yet so get your tickets while you can.Philly-based metal band Zorn will be joined by hometown bands The Zells and Big Baby for a one-of-a-kind show at the Government Center.Presented by Make Sure You Have Fun, Tall Tees celebrates hip hop and other prominent music genres from the 2000s. No dress code, just pure nostalgia. With LaRiches and DJ FEMI.