On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

\\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., April 14

El Ten Eleven at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Fri., April 15

Sat., April 16

Kowloon Walled City released its albumin September 2021 and will now stop in Pittsburgh as part of its latest tour. The band will be supported by Rid of Me, a noise-punk act out of Philadelphia, as well as some local acts.Tough Pill is described as a “creative music and performance series” at Kingfly Spirits. The first set will feature Tomchess and Eli Namay, followed by Devin Gray, Patrick Breiner, and Mark Micchelli.Joyful Noise Recordings describes El Ten Eleven as having developed a "pulsating sound full of atmospheric intensity" through "inventive arrangements and a masterful use of looping." The drum and bass duo released its new albumin March. Hear them during a show with So Totally at Thunderbird.Don’t miss out on the chance to these legendary acts perform when they take the stage at Heinz Hall.Another LGBTQ dance night in Pittsburgh? The more the merrier. Come dance with the hottest people in the city. Followed by a speed dating event hosted by Marlene.Nate Cross released a new album, Dracula Days, this year, and will play a show featuring Connie Roses, Natural Rat, and Rex Tycoon.Everyone’s favorite alt '80s dance party is back so oil up your knees and get on the dance floor.Bellows, a bedroom pop act out of Brooklyn, will be joined by Pittsburgh’s fig and Saltlick for a night of live music at Roboto.Jellyfish crew members Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen will be joined by guests Jeffrey Sfire and Joshua Orange of Detroit. This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather.Join your fellow emo fans at Belvedere’s for a night of dancing and screaming along to your favorite angsty lyrics.Wavy Bunch Sound and guests are ready to deliver another night of hip hop, Afrobeats, and other music at this one-of-a-kind Pittsburgh dance party.Experience an epic dance party when Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts take over COBRA with special guests Clvy, ROJAUS, Shargenol, and Chris Maze. This regular night promises to turn the club up with house, bass, soul, and more.