On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

Thu., April 14Kowloon Walled City
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Kowloon Walled City released its album Piecework in September 2021 and will now stop in Pittsburgh as part of its latest tour. The band will be supported by Rid of Me, a noise-punk act out of Philadelphia, as well as some local acts. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $13 advance, $15 at door. All Ages. dltsgdom.com
Tough Pill
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
Tough Pill is described as a “creative music and performance series” at Kingfly Spirits. The first set will feature Tomchess and Eli Namay, followed by Devin Gray, Patrick Breiner, and Mark Micchelli. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $5-10. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com
El Ten Eleven
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
7 p.m.
Joyful Noise Recordings describes El Ten Eleven as having developed a "pulsating sound full of atmospheric intensity" through "inventive arrangements and a masterful use of looping." The drum and bass duo released its new album New Year’s Eve in March. Hear them during a show with So Totally at Thunderbird. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
The Temptations and The Four Tops
Heinz Hall
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Don’t miss out on the chance to these legendary acts perform when they take the stage at Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $89. All ages. pittsburghsymphony.org
HEAT LGBTQIA+ DANCE PARTY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Another LGBTQ dance night in Pittsburgh? The more the merrier. Come dance with the hottest people in the city. Followed by a speed dating event hosted by Marlene. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., April 15Nate Cross/Connie Roses/Natural Rat/Rex Tycoon
The Government Center
7 p.m.
Nate Cross released a new album, Dracula Days, this year, and will play a show featuring Connie Roses, Natural Rat, and Rex Tycoon. 715 East St., North Side. $5. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com
\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Everyone’s favorite alt '80s dance party is back so oil up your knees and get on the dance floor. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., April 16Bellows/fig/Saltlick
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Bellows, a bedroom pop act out of Brooklyn, will be joined by Pittsburgh’s fig and Saltlick for a night of live music at Roboto. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance, $12 at door. All ages. dltsgdom.com
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jellyfish crew members Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen will be joined by guests Jeffrey Sfire and Joshua Orange of Detroit. This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join your fellow emo fans at Belvedere’s for a night of dancing and screaming along to your favorite angsty lyrics. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Wavy Bunch Sound and guests are ready to deliver another night of hip hop, Afrobeats, and other music at this one-of-a-kind Pittsburgh dance party. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com/events
Everything the Light Touches
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Experience an epic dance party when Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts take over COBRA with special guests Clvy, ROJAUS, Shargenol, and Chris Maze. This regular night promises to turn the club up with house, bass, soul, and more. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. instagram.com/etlt.intl