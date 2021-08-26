 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mellon Park, Spirit, and more (August 26-29) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mellon Park, Spirit, and more (August 26-29)

By

Oasis - PHOTO BY ELIJAH WILLIAMS
Photo by Elijah Williams
Oasis

Thu., August 26

Inside Out - MESH
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
As the Inside Out event series comes to a close, they are going out with a bang. This Thursday they will feature MESH, a queer dance party that usually takes place on the First Friday of every month. With residents ChadKid, Sis Girl, and Calin, you’ll definitely be dancing on this night. Food will be provided by DelVecchios and drinks by Café Carnegie. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Fri., August 27

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If you want a dance party with an eclectic range of music, you’ll love Diamond Life. DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time play everything from the The Cure to Prince to Doja Cat, complemented with visuals by Tom Frank. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

BAD GIRLS DANCE PARTY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bad girls do it well this night at Belvedere's plays everything from Madonna to SZA, Get your Megan knees ready for this perfect night of dancing and fun. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., August 28

Inside Out - DJ Freeter & Alia Musica Pittsburgh
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Watch Alia Musica perform John Luther Adam’s Songbirdsongs for this installment of Inside Out, and then stay to dance to tunes by DJ Freeter. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out


Rock, Reggae & Relief
Downtown
1-11 p.m.
If you love Reggae and the music of the early aughts, check out this Downtown event featuring headliner Jason Mraz, The Wailers, and UpRooted with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. Proceeds from the event will benefit hospitality and food workers in Pittsburgh through the Food Insecurity and Hospitality Workers Fund managed by The Piatt Family Foundation. Forbes Ave. between Market Square and Wood St., Downtown. $30. All ages. rockreggaerelief.com

DYSPHERIC
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come to Spirit to find out what DYSPHERIC, a dance a night with DJs Hibiskiss, Woody XC-17, and Yessi, is all about. Proof of vaccine is required, and don’t forget your mask. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com


Sun., August 29

OASIS
Mellon Park
2 p.m.
Pull up to Mellon Park for OASIS, a day time party presented by Based Grace. Feel the breeze in your hair as you dance to a set of live DJs bringing you their best mixes. 6496 - 6522 Fifth Ave., Point Breeze. Free. 21 and over. instagram.com/basedgrvce

TRILLS w. Jellyfish
Spirit
3-8 p.m.
Whoever said Sunday is a day of rest? Spirit makes sure you continue moving with the last TRILLS outdoor party of the year, featuring the Jellyfish crew and TRILLS residents Joseph Barr and Tom Brown. Get a classic Spirit pizza and boozy sno-cone, or try paella, Cubanos, and "island snacks" by Wild Child (vegetarian and vegan options available). 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10 advance. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

