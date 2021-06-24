On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at KLVN Coffee Lab, Spirit, and more (June 24-27)

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Spirit Lloydski from TRILLS

Now that many Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, dance parties and live music shows are back. Each week,brings you a roundup of dance parties and live or virtual music performances in the city. All you have to do is choose which one to go to.As a part of the CMOA’s Inside Out event series, Boo Lean, Davis Galvin, and Hibiskiss will be DJing for the night in the courtyard. This is the kind of party where you can dance for hours, and still get home in time to go to bed and be ready for work the next morning.The official after-party for the Pride Underwear Ride is happening at KLVN Coffee Lab in collaboration with Jellyfish, the self-described queer Pittsburgh dance night specializing in Italo Disco, New Wave, and post-punk. Food will be provided by Baby Loves Tacos and drinks supplied by Goodlander cocktails.If you’re looking for something a bit more low-key, head to Bakery Square for a night of acoustic music from local singer-songwriter Samantha Sears.Come dance for the night with sounds provided by Kha’DJ, and listen to readings by Lissette Escariz Ferrá, and Michael Bennett. Drink specials will be provided by Lucky Sign Spirits and Tupelo Honey Teas. There’s a suggested donation of $10 that will benefit Night Life Line, a crisis relief organization for Pittsburgh's food, beverage, entertainment workers.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time will be presenting Diamond Life’s first official dance party since February 2020. Get ready to hear everything from Cardi B to Kylie Minogue. Spirit will be following CDC guidelines for the event which means mask for those that haven’t been fully vaccinated.Get ready for the Funhouse and Courtyard: Open Talent Show from 6 - 9 p.m., followed by a dance party with huny at the helm from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. If that’s not your vibe, head to the Theatre for local entertainers, comedy, and speakers from 6 - 8 p.m., with headliners going from 8 -10 p.m. The night concludes with a Pride Mini Ball from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets for the Theatre showcase are available on Ticketmaster.Driving While Black Records presents Back in Business, a night of music and dancing at the Allegheny Overlook Pop Up Park. This night will feature music by Jordan Montgomery, Livefromthecity, JM the Poet, and Deejay Aesthetics, with special guests Brittney Chantele and Cam Chambers.If you like to dance and emote at the same time, Belvedere’s SADDERDAY event might be the dance night for you. Spinning emo classics from the '90s and 2000s, you’ll be jumping and screaming along to the lyrics all night.Jellyfish makes its triumphant return to its home base, P Town Bar, this Saturday. The queer dance party is back just in time for Pride and will happen in the bar's outdoor space. Make sure you wear a fire fit and the right shoes to dance in.TASTE, a dance night featuring indie rock, pop, and alternative music, returns to Spirit Lodge. The event is free to the public so you can get your dance on at no cost to you.Spirit released a bumping trailer for their semi-regular dance night, TRILLS, that you can watch on their Instagram. It looks like an incredible time with dancing, food by Spirit, Shado Beni, and Confections by Casey Renee, and vendors Grown Ass Folks, Redfishbowl, and Mister Shane. This week will feature Lloydski & Jarrett Tebbets.This pop-up event will feature music by Afro Yaqui Music Collective, Livefromthecity, and a special guest. There will be food provided by the Steer and Wheel and Pure Grub food trucks. Get your wallet ready for vendors like Small Mall, Style4 Vintage, Mostlyrecords, and more.