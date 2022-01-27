On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly Spirits, Trace, and more (Jan. 27-29)

Notice: Because of the rise in cases and the surge of Omicron in the county, many of these venues hosting events now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. If you attend any of these events, please note this and give yourself time to get a test in the required time frame. Also, please be respectful of the staff and DJs working these events and know that they may get canceled or rescheduled as cases continue to rise.
Thu., Jan. 27Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
Thoth Trio comes to the loft stage for this installment of Live! at Kingfly. Support the local jazz and arts community by coming out to this event and enjoying the music. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com
Down to Funk
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Down to Funk is an all-vinyl dance night happening every last Thursday of the month. Join some of the city’s best DJs, including Paul Seif this week, for the funkiest grooves. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com
Fri., Jan. 28BAD GIRLS DANCE PARTY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m-2 a.m.
It’s a night of fierce femme energy and a birthday celebration for DJ Gun Ray. Dance to Doja Cat, Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Megan thee Stallion, Cupcakke, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
HOUSE PARTY
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join HUNY and Arie Cole for this one-of-a-kind night of house music only at Spirit Lodge. Two of the cities best DJs come together to provide you with the perfect dance night. What a treat! 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Jan. 29The Warm Up
Trace Brewing
5 p.m-12 a.m.
Featuring the mixing styles of Deesus, this night has no genre limits. Pure Grub, a company that specializes in organic, vegan, gluten-free meals, will also be in attendance, so grab a brew and some food to keep you fueled. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com
SADDERDAY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Your favorite Pittsburgh emo night is back. Sadderday returns with the best pop-punk and alternative rock from the '90s and the 2000s. Come poised to relive your angsty high school days. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. belvederesultlradive.com