On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly Spirits, Trace, and more (Jan. 27-29)

click to enlarge Photo: ReddVision (Instagram: @reddvision) DJ Arie Cole

Thu., Jan. 27

Fri., Jan. 28

Sat., Jan. 29

Thoth Trio comes to the loft stage for this installment of Live! at Kingfly. Support the local jazz and arts community by coming out to this event and enjoying the music.Down to Funk is an all-vinyl dance night happening every last Thursday of the month. Join some of the city’s best DJs, including Paul Seif this week, for the funkiest grooves.It’s a night of fierce femme energy and a birthday celebration for DJ Gun Ray. Dance to Doja Cat, Blondie, Rihanna, TLC, Megan thee Stallion, Cupcakke, and more.Join HUNY and Arie Cole for this one-of-a-kind night of house music only at Spirit Lodge. Two of the cities best DJs come together to provide you with the perfect dance night. What a treat!Featuring the mixing styles of Deesus, this night has no genre limits. Pure Grub, a company that specializes in organic, vegan, gluten-free meals, will also be in attendance, so grab a brew and some food to keep you fueled.Your favorite Pittsburgh emo night is back. Sadderday returns with the best pop-punk and alternative rock from the '90s and the 2000s. Come poised to relive your angsty high school days.