On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly, Club Cafe, and more (Nov. 4-7)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

Thu., Nov. 4

Fri., Nov. 5

click to enlarge Photo: Shauna Miller. Jack Swing

Sat., Nov. 6

Sun., Nov. 7

Considered one of the premier spots to enjoy jazz in the city, Kingfly is hosting Bombici this Thursday for a night of music. Described as an “experimental electroacoustic group,” Bombici showcases practices from Balkan Roma traditions.This masquerade ball will be packed with some of the city’s favorite DJs, as well as out-of-town guests. The long lineup will include disco icon DJ Alexis Tucci, ADAB, Disco Gundam, Formosa, huny, Koop, Solar Sounds from Philadelphia, Ria Mehta from NYC, Ricky Moslen, Royal Haunts, Tiger Force, and TYLR_ from Detroit. Visual art will be provided by Pittsburgh artist Ian Brill.Join Pittsburgh’s own Gaadge and Jack Swing with Invader Lars for a late-night show at Club Cafe. Jack Swing recently released a hot new single so you might get a chance to catch it live.Ron Mist will perform a special DJ set backed up by hip-hop artists JM The Poet, Jay Kwellyn, and Connie Roses. Come enjoy a night of live performances.The first SADDERDAY of November happens this week. Featuring the most emotive music of the '90s and 2000s including Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Underoath, Hawthorne Heights, and more, all spun by DJ ADMC.This popular dance party returns with an extra hour of music and dancing. With everything from classic soul and Motown, to deep funk and disco, there’s a little something for everyone and you’re sure to get your fill. Capacity is limited so come early.Niiice, the “party punx from Minnesota '' are coming to Pittsburgh and are joined by Mover Shaker, Carpool, and Wasted Space. Presented by Don’t Let the Scene Go Down on Me!