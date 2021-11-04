 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly, Club Cafe, and more (Nov. 4-7) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly, Club Cafe, and more (Nov. 4-7)

click to enlarge Title Town at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town at Spirit

Thu., Nov. 4

Live! At Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
Considered one of the premier spots to enjoy jazz in the city, Kingfly is hosting Bombici this Thursday for a night of music. Described as an “experimental electroacoustic group,” Bombici showcases practices from Balkan Roma traditions. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com

Fri., Nov. 5

The Fall Ball: A Masquerade Banger
Spirit
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
This masquerade ball will be packed with some of the city’s favorite DJs, as well as out-of-town guests. The long lineup will include disco icon DJ Alexis Tucci, ADAB, Disco Gundam, Formosa, huny, Koop, Solar Sounds from Philadelphia, Ria Mehta from NYC, Ricky Moslen, Royal Haunts, Tiger Force, and TYLR_ from Detroit. Visual art will be provided by Pittsburgh artist Ian Brill. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $19.99. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge Jack Swing - PHOTO: SHAUNA MILLER.
Photo: Shauna Miller.
Jack Swing
Late Show
Club Cafe
10:30 p.m.
Join Pittsburgh’s own Gaadge and Jack Swing with Invader Lars for a late-night show at Club Cafe. Jack Swing recently released a hot new single so you might get a chance to catch it live. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $10-12. 21 and over. clubcafelive.com

Sat., Nov. 6

Ron Mist, JM The Poet, Jay Kwellyn, Connie Roses
The Government Center
7-11 p.m.
Ron Mist will perform a special DJ set backed up by hip-hop artists JM The Poet, Jay Kwellyn, and Connie Roses. Come enjoy a night of live performances. 715 East St., North Side. $10. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

SADDERDAY
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The first SADDERDAY of November happens this week. Featuring the most emotive music of the '90s and 2000s including Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Underoath, Hawthorne Heights, and more, all spun by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m. $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This popular dance party returns with an extra hour of music and dancing. With everything from classic soul and Motown, to deep funk and disco, there’s a little something for everyone and you’re sure to get your fill. Capacity is limited so come early. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m. $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sun., Nov. 7

Niiice. + Mover Shaker (solo) + Carpool + Wasted Space
Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Niiice, the “party punx from Minnesota '' are coming to Pittsburgh and are joined by Mover Shaker, Carpool, and Wasted Space. Presented by Don’t Let the Scene Go Down on Me! 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance, $12 at the door. All ages. dltsgdom.com

