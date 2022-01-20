On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23)

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Chandra Rhyme

Fri., Jan. 21

Sat., Jan. 22

Sun., Jan. 23

Soul Stage kicks off with performances by Jordan Montgomery and Chandra Rhyme, and features music by pvkvsv. Come out and support these hometown acts.This night celebrates everything hip hop and R&B from the late '90s through the early 2000s. Featuring artists like Ashanti, Beyonce, Boys II Men, Brandy, Janet Jackson, and more.Come groove wiith the greats at this Vintage Disco Party for the ages. Featuring Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid, this is the night for you to light up the dance floor while shuffling to the Bee Gees, Sylvester, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, and more.This will be Requiem’s 100th event, so make sure to come out in your best goth fit and dance along with Synthetic (Electro-Industrial, Futurepop, EBM, Dark Electro), Cobwebs (Dark 80's, 90's, and 00's), and Haven (Post Punk, Darkwave, Death Rock, Cold Wave).Join local favorites Flower Crown and Noa Jordan as they perform with indie rockers Brother Moses at Hard Rock.Fresh out of high school, these punk rockers have amassed a following in their home city of Brooklyn, and are bringing their talents to Pittsburgh as they tour the U.S.