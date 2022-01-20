 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23)

By

click to enlarge Chandra Rhyme - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Chandra Rhyme

Notice: Because of the rise in cases and the surge of Omicron in the county, many of these venues hosting events now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. If you attend any of these events, please note this and give yourself time to get a test in the required time frame. Also, please be respectful of the staff and DJs working these events and know that they may get cancelled or rescheduled as cases continue to rise.

Fri., Jan. 21

Soul Stage
Greer Cabaret Theater
5 p.m.
Soul Stage kicks off with performances by Jordan Montgomery and Chandra Rhyme, and features music by pvkvsv. Come out and support these hometown acts. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. All ages. trustarts.org

99 & The 2000s
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This night celebrates everything hip hop and R&B from the late '90s through the early 2000s. Featuring artists like Ashanti, Beyonce, Boys II Men, Brandy, Janet Jackson, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., Jan. 22

≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come groove wiith the greats at this Vintage Disco Party for the ages. Featuring Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid, this is the night for you to light up the dance floor while shuffling to the Bee Gees, Sylvester, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Requiem: Convergence
Cattivo
10 p.m.
This will be Requiem’s 100th event, so make sure to come out in your best goth fit and dance along with Synthetic (Electro-Industrial, Futurepop, EBM, Dark Electro), Cobwebs (Dark 80's, 90's, and 00's), and Haven (Post Punk, Darkwave, Death Rock, Cold Wave). 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com

Sun., Jan. 23

Brother Moses
Hard Rock Cafe
7:30 p.m.
Join local favorites Flower Crown and Noa Jordan as they perform with indie rockers Brother Moses at Hard Rock. 230 W. Station Square Drive., South Side. $10-12. All ages (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian). hardrockcafe.com


Geese with Native Sun
Club Cafe
8 p.m.
Fresh out of high school, these punk rockers have amassed a following in their home city of Brooklyn, and are bringing their talents to Pittsburgh as they tour the U.S. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $13-15. 21 and over. clubcafelive.com

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

By Tia Bailey

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

Condado Tacos expanding with two new locations in Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

The Condado Tacos location in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh City Paper quiz: Which Notorious Pittsburgh Intersection Are You?!

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh City Paper quiz: Which Notorious Pittsburgh Intersection Are You?!

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

By Tia Bailey

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

Tig Notaro brings Hello Again tour to Pittsburgh, but don't expect pandemic jokes

By Dani Janae

Tig Notaro brings Hello Again tour to Pittsburgh, but don't expect pandemic jokes
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 19-25, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh City Paper quiz: Which Notorious Pittsburgh Intersection Are You?!

Pittsburgh City Paper quiz: Which Notorious Pittsburgh Intersection Are You?!

By Dani Janae

Mac Star McCusker at the Union Project

Mac Star McCusker helps to reshape ceramics at Pittsburgh’s Union Project

By Amanda Waltz

Drive My Car takes viewers on a satisfying, slow-burn ride

Drive My Car takes viewers on a satisfying, slow-burn ride

By Owen Gabbey

Submissions now open for Three Rivers Film Festival and Pittsburgh Shorts and Script Competition

Submissions now open for Three Rivers Film Festival and Pittsburgh Shorts and Script Competition

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation