On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23)

Notice: Because of the rise in cases and the surge of Omicron in the county, many of these venues hosting events now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. If you attend any of these events, please note this and give yourself time to get a test in the required time frame. Also, please be respectful of the staff and DJs working these events and know that they may get cancelled or rescheduled as cases continue to rise.
Fri., Jan. 21Soul Stage
Greer Cabaret Theater
5 p.m.
Soul Stage kicks off with performances by Jordan Montgomery and Chandra Rhyme, and features music by pvkvsv. Come out and support these hometown acts. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. All ages. trustarts.org
99 & The 2000s
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This night celebrates everything hip hop and R&B from the late '90s through the early 2000s. Featuring artists like Ashanti, Beyonce, Boys II Men, Brandy, Janet Jackson, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Jan. 22≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come groove wiith the greats at this Vintage Disco Party for the ages. Featuring Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid, this is the night for you to light up the dance floor while shuffling to the Bee Gees, Sylvester, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Requiem: Convergence
Cattivo
10 p.m.
This will be Requiem’s 100th event, so make sure to come out in your best goth fit and dance along with Synthetic (Electro-Industrial, Futurepop, EBM, Dark Electro), Cobwebs (Dark 80's, 90's, and 00's), and Haven (Post Punk, Darkwave, Death Rock, Cold Wave). 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Sun., Jan. 23Brother Moses
Hard Rock Cafe
7:30 p.m.
Join local favorites Flower Crown and Noa Jordan as they perform with indie rockers Brother Moses at Hard Rock. 230 W. Station Square Drive., South Side. $10-12. All ages (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian). hardrockcafe.com
Geese with Native Sun
Club Cafe
8 p.m.
Fresh out of high school, these punk rockers have amassed a following in their home city of Brooklyn, and are bringing their talents to Pittsburgh as they tour the U.S. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $13-15. 21 and over. clubcafelive.com