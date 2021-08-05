 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Fl. 2 Modern American, SouthSide Works, and more (Aug. 5-7) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Fl. 2 Modern American, SouthSide Works, and more (Aug. 5-7)

By

DJ Femi - PHOTO BY KEEP PITTSBURGH DOPE STUDIOS
Photo by Keep Pittsburgh Dope Studios
DJ Femi

Thu., August 5

Inside Out - Jellyfish
Carnegie Museum of Art
4 - 8 p.m.
Jellyfish, Pittsburgh's favorite queer dance party, is teaming up with CMOA to bring you a day party worth skipping out of work a little bit early for. Hear a variety of disco, pop, and more from DJs Ricky Moseln, Adam Shuck, and Stephanie Tsong  4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

DJ Femi
Fl. 2 Modern American
7 - 10 p.m.
Every first Thursday of the month, DJ Femi will be at Fl. 2 Modern American in the Fairmont in Downtown Pittsburgh, bringing her signature style and impeccable ear to the party. In partnership with Bacardi, this event will feature delicious cocktails and great food. This is a monthly event, so if you miss this one, you can try again in September. 510 Market St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. fl2pgh.com

Fri., August 6

Millvale Music Festival
Multiple Stages
Times vary
If you love live music of any genre, you’re gonna want to go to the Millvale Music Festival. After being postponed due to COVID, the event is back and bigger than ever. With multiple stages across Millvale and many talented artists to see, the only problem you’ll have is choosing where to go first. The acts also extend into Sat., Aug. 7. Various locations. Millvale. Free. All ages. millvalemusic.org


Hot Mass
SouthSide Works
7 p.m.
This party will be one you won't want to miss. A part of the Music on the Mon series, you'll dance for hours to music by Titonton Duvante, DJ Boo Lean, and Discogundam. Bring a friend or two and make it a night to remember. 424 S. 27 St., SouthSide. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com

Sat., August 7

Inside Out - DJ QRX
Carnegie Museum of Art
12 - 5 p.m.
Come back to the CMOA on Saturday to spend the day with DJ QRX and the Texture Contemporary Ballet. QRX has been DJing since he was 14, according to his SoundCloud, so you can look forward to someone who knows how to craft a party spinning some great tunes. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

{the modern age}
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
TV on the Radio, Two Door Cinema Club, Passion Pit, Peaches, MGMT. Do these names ring a bell? If they do, you’ll probably want to head to Belvedere's on Saturday and dance all night to the songs you loved back in 2006. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after 10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
TITLE TOWN returns to Spirit this Saturday. Since it kicked off in 2009, this party has been bringing Pittsburgh the best of soul, funk, and disco to dance to. Come out in your flyest fit and be prepared to let the grooves transport you. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after 10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Trending

Allegheny County officials say county has moved into “substantial” COVID spread, driven by the Delta variant
Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour
A proposed Amazon distribution center is conflicting with Lawrenceville’s vision of a more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood
Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh
Effort launched to take over the Allegheny County Democratic Committee from the inside
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)

By Dani Janae

Crowds at the Allegheny Overlook

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24) (2)

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8-11)

By Dani Janae

DJ huny young
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh design group launches Kickstarter campaign for endangered species card deck

By Dani Janae

Protected Pack by Bracks Collective

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)

By Dani Janae

Crowds at the Allegheny Overlook

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 4-10, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Protected Pack by Bracks Collective

Pittsburgh design group launches Kickstarter campaign for endangered species card deck

By Dani Janae

As WYEP’s new program director, Liz Felix wants to help pull the music station out of the pandemic

As WYEP’s new program director, Liz Felix wants to help pull the music station out of the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

By Dani Janae

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation