On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Fl. 2 Modern American, SouthSide Works, and more (Aug. 5-7)

Photo by Keep Pittsburgh Dope Studios DJ Femi

Thu., August 5

Fri., August 6

Sat., August 7

Jellyfish, Pittsburgh's favorite queer dance party, is teaming up with CMOA to bring you a day party worth skipping out of work a little bit early for. Hear a variety of disco, pop, and more from DJs Ricky Moseln, Adam Shuck, and Stephanie TsongEvery first Thursday of the month, DJ Femi will be at Fl. 2 Modern American in the Fairmont in Downtown Pittsburgh, bringing her signature style and impeccable ear to the party. In partnership with Bacardi, this event will feature delicious cocktails and great food. This is a monthly event, so if you miss this one, you can try again in September.If you love live music of any genre, you’re gonna want to go to the Millvale Music Festival. After being postponed due to COVID, the event is back and bigger than ever. With multiple stages across Millvale and many talented artists to see, the only problem you’ll have is choosing where to go first. The acts also extend into Sat., Aug. 7.This party will be one you won't want to miss. A part of the Music on the Mon series, you'll dance for hours to music by Titonton Duvante, DJ Boo Lean, and Discogundam. Bring a friend or two and make it a night to remember.Come back to the CMOA on Saturday to spend the day with DJ QRX and the Texture Contemporary Ballet. QRX has been DJing since he was 14, according to his SoundCloud, so you can look forward to someone who knows how to craft a party spinning some great tunes.TV on the Radio, Two Door Cinema Club, Passion Pit, Peaches, MGMT. Do these names ring a bell? If they do, you’ll probably want to head to Belvedere's on Saturday and dance all night to the songs you loved back in 2006.TITLE TOWN returns to Spirit this Saturday. Since it kicked off in 2009, this party has been bringing Pittsburgh the best of soul, funk, and disco to dance to. Come out in your flyest fit and be prepared to let the grooves transport you.