On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

Fri., Feb. 4POP ROCKS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn for a night that celebrates the best pop music from the 2000s to now. Expect Britney, Rihanna, Missy, Doja Cat, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
DYSPHERIC
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJs XC-17, Yessi, Samira Mendoza, and Naeem will be at Spirit spinning the good stuff to keep you dancing late into the morning. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Feb. 5The War on Drugs
Stage AE
7 p.m.
The War on Drugs will be performing an all-ages show at Stage AE that will partially benefit Partners In Health, an organization that strives to save lives, revitalize communities, and transform global health. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $37.50. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
Yam Yam with The Moat Rats
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
7 p.m.
Inspired by 1970s soul music, Yam Yam was formed in late 2015 in central Pennsylvania. With Mike Dempsey on keys, Jason Mescia on saxophone, Xander Moppin on bass, Tom Fuller on guitar, and Tyler fuller on drums, this band is a mix of modern and vintage. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-35. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Dissolv
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Polterheist and Coachelly are back for Dissolv at Spirit. A night of house and techno is just what you need, so come ready to dance. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
BEEF
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.
Pick a side, if you can. This installment of BEEF pits Kanye against Drake, two figures who are either deeply loved or deeply hated. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Surround Sound
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Saturday night COBRA will be lit up with the sounds of HUNY and Pav. Dress to impress, bring good vibes, and be ready to groove. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 before 12; $10 after. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com