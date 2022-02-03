On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

click to enlarge Photo: Khadijat Yussuff Samira Mendoza of Dyspheric

Fri., Feb. 4

Sat., Feb. 5

Join DJ Gun Ray and Datjawn for a night that celebrates the best pop music from the 2000s to now. Expect Britney, Rihanna, Missy, Doja Cat, and more.DJs XC-17, Yessi, Samira Mendoza, and Naeem will be at Spirit spinning the good stuff to keep you dancing late into the morning.The War on Drugs will be performing an all-ages show at Stage AE that will partially benefit Partners In Health, an organization that strives to save lives, revitalize communities, and transform global health.Inspired by 1970s soul music, Yam Yam was formed in late 2015 in central Pennsylvania. With Mike Dempsey on keys, Jason Mescia on saxophone, Xander Moppin on bass, Tom Fuller on guitar, and Tyler fuller on drums, this band is a mix of modern and vintage.Polterheist and Coachelly are back for Dissolv at Spirit. A night of house and techno is just what you need, so come ready to dance.Pick a side, if you can. This installment of BEEF pits Kanye against Drake, two figures who are either deeply loved or deeply hated.Saturday night COBRA will be lit up with the sounds of HUNY and Pav. Dress to impress, bring good vibes, and be ready to groove.