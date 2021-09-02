On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Spirit, and more (Sept. 2-4)

Thu., September 2Inside Out - Afroheat!
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
Afroheat! joins Inside Out to present yet another dance party dedicated to celebrating Afrobeats, a genre combining West African music, jazz, and soul and funk. Saturday's Inside Out is the last one of the series so make sure you come out and enjoy it before it's gone. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
Fri., September 3STRANGEWAYS
Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park
5-9 p.m.
This party is not only a dance night but a vinyl market as well. Preserving Record Shop, Jerry “Vinyl Man” Weber, and Music Underground will be present to sell you thousands of albums. Music provided by DJ Erica Scary, Huck Finn & the Comeback Kid. There will also be mobile treats provided by the Blue Sparrow and Good Eats Outdoor, and drinks provided by Brew Gentlemen. While the event is free to attend, there will be $5 beverage wristbands for sale, the proceeds of which will benefit local nonprofit Animal Friends. Fort Duquesne Blvd. between 7th and Stanwix St., Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com
Helpin Aht Fest 2021
The Government Center
7:30-11 p.m.
Helpin Aht donates free instruments and music gear to the community, and The Government Center is hosting a benefit for them. Bring your working or nonworking instruments and gear, in perfect shape or gently used, and they'll be fixed up and donated to those who need them. Music at the event will be provided by Grant Charney, Westinghouse Atom Smasher, Lindsay Liebro, Frantic Orange, and Rowan Erikson, as well as recent Song Spotlight subject Honey Prism. 715 East St., North Side. $10 donation. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com
Lady Beast EP Release Show
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.
Pittsburgh metal band Lady Beast will release their new EP, Omens, this Friday. The launch show will include performances by Limousine Beach, SWEAT, and Vicious Blade. If you’re looking for live music that will get your heart pumping, this is the event. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., September 4Inside Out - DJ Soy Sos
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Come dance and enjoy the music of DJ Soy Sos, then spend some time basking in the energy of the Kassia Ensemble and Sankofa Village for the Arts Drum and Dance. The Kassia Ensemble is a group of women across racial lines that have come together to perform music from composers of all genders and ethnicities. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m
This month’s TITLE TOWN will feature former Pittsburgher Philip Berarducci, who DJs under the moniker Phil.I.Am. As always, come ready to dance, and be sure to check the website beforehand for the venue's COVID protocols. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after 10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
SADDERDAY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
This popular pop-punk/emo dance night is now twice a month so you can rage with your friends even more frequently now. Come listen to all of your sad-boy favorites like Sum 41, New Found Glory, Hawthorne Heights, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
50/50 with DJ BEIGE
Cobra Pittsburgh
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
DJ BEIGE hails from Detroit, so let's make sure we show them a good time. Their bio says they are known for “smooth mixing and colorful improvisational vinyl/digital hybrid sets,” so be ready for a night of jams. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $8. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com