On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, PPG Paints Arena, and more (Sept. 16-19)

Algiers
Thu., Sept. 16
Spirit
7 p.m.
Joined by Zen Mother and Ancient History, Algiers is taking the stage at Spirit in what will surely be a great night of live music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $13 in advance, $15 at door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Sept. 17Dan + Shay
PPG Paints
7-9:30 p.m.
Dan Smyers, one-half of the hit country duo Dan + Shay, is a Wexford native. He will return to his home turf, along with bandmate Shay Mooney, for a performance at PPG Paints Arena this Friday. The stop is part of the tour for their fourth studio album, Good Things. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $69. All ages. ppgpaintsarena.com
\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This alt '80s dance party is back and is perfect for the gloomy days we’ve been having. Put on your wildest outfit and coolest hair and dance to Blondie, Joan Jett, Duran Duran, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Dissolv
Spirit
9 p.m.
This house and techno night is sure to make you dance until your legs give out. Join Rohaüs (Rush Promo), Cochelly, and Polterheist for your favorite techno hits and deep cuts. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Sept. 18
Sadderdays
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dance to all your emo favorites on one of Pittsburgh's best dance floors during another installment of Sadderdays. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
What’s better than dancing? Dancing for a good cause. Afro-Caribbean Saturdays returns with a Dance for Haiti fundraising event. Hosted by Wavy Bunch Sound, all donations will be delivered to Faith & Action Ministries in Haiti. Dance to hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeats, and soca late into the night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
ULTRA NEON
Cobra Lounge
10 p.m.
DJ Yamez, Arie Cole, and Norman Drip will be at Cobra Lounge for a party you will not want to miss. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free before 12 a.m., $8 after. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sun., Sept. 19Pittsburgh Leather Pride Tea Dance
P Town Bar
4-9 p.m.
Enjoy music and drag entertainment at P Town Bar during this special Pittsburgh Leather Pride event. DJ INOV8 will be there along with food trucks and drink specials. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. Free. 21 and over. ptownbarpgh.com