On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Feb. 24-27)

Thu., Feb. 24

Fri., Feb. 25

Sat., Feb. 26

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Night Fever at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Sun., Feb. 27

Brutalism returns to bring you a night of post-punk synth, with DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy spinning everything from Spear of Destiny to Le Tigre.alt-J is in town, and they will be joined by Portugal. the Man and special guest Sir Chloe for a night of live music in Oakland.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time are back for another installment of the alt dance party DIAMOND LIFE. Featuring visuals from Tom Frank.If you liked the Super Bowl halftime show, if you’re into 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Ginuwine, and more, this might be the dance night for you. Come listen (and dance) to the best hip hop and R&B from this iconic era.Join Livefromthecity as he plays his new album in its entirety for the folks at beSocial.Niiice. will be joined by Lady Pills, Wasted Space, and overtheweather at Mr. Roboto this week. Niiice. are party punks from Minnesota, so make sure to give them your best Pittsburgh welcome when they play.Pittsburgh-based band String Machine is releasing their highly anticipated albumwith a show at Thunderbird. Make sure you get your tickets for this show, especially if you missed the listening party. The band will be joined by Rave Ami, Brightside, and Merce Lemon.Featuring dini daddy, Zach Restelli, & the comeback kid, you won’t want to miss this Night Fever, a vintage disco dance party with all the right tunes and great vibes.JET Party Services, a Pittsburgh-based collective of house music stalwarts Jwan Allen, Eric Justin, and Thomas Cox, welcome Kai Alcé, one of the most preeminent house DJs working right now. Kai is coming from Atlanta, so make sure to show up and show out.Join Jellyfish’s Formosa for the first night of their new monthly residency at Cobra. They will be spinning East Asian synth-pop, Japanese House, Bollywood disco edits, and more. They will be joined by Samira Mendoza of Dyspheric.Illuminati Hotties will be playing a show at Spirit with help from Fenne Lily and Pom Pom Squad. Self-described as “tenderpunk,” Illuminati Hotties makes fast-paced, gritty music with sweet vocals. Accompanied by Fenne Lily and Pom Pom Squad, this show will be packed with songs for you to jump around and lose yourself.Maybe you’re the type that doesn’t want to just listen to music or dance. Maybe you want to get involved. If that’s you, Kingfly’s Open Improvisation Lab, held every fourth Sunday, will give you the chance to jam with others. Bring your favorite instrument or just your voice and be ready to make music with Else Collective and other musically-inclined people.