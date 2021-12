On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Dec. 3-5)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz COBRA

Fri., Dec. 3

Sat., Dec. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Tailored Communication Caroline Polachek

Sun., Dec. 5

Strangeways presents Friday Night Fights, featuring music for you sad, sexy goths. Who’s number one in your heart? Dance it out to let everyone know.Enjoy a selection of genres during this show at The Government Center. Hear dance music reminiscent of '80s alternative by Take Me With You, “sensual” pop-rock by husband-wife electronic duo Hemlock for Socrates , and ethereal pop with tantalizing vocals by Thousandzz of Beez.Amythyst Kiah has a voice that is pure power. With lyrics and thundering instrumentals, her songs draw on the tradition of the Black bluegrass and country artists before her. Kiah will be bringing her talents to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater after the release of her 2021 albumOne of pop’s most unique and celebrated voices in recent years, Caroline Polachek creates bright, sweet songs that have quickly become favorites. Now working under a solo act, Polachek used to be the lead vocalist for the band Chairlift. Her 2019 album Pang was filled with hits, most notably “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” She will be joined by French musician Oklou during this show.Dance lovers, listen up! This TITLE TOWN will be the last one of the year at Spirit. Warm yourself up and shake off the chill dancing to Motown, deep funk, disco, vintage R&B, and more.SADDERDAYS is back for the emo in you. Jam out to Green Day, Hawthorne Heights, New Found Glory, Sum 41, and more.AS the name suggests, DJ Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning high-quality disco, house, and rare grooves at COBRA this weekend, so come ready to dance.Join Will Orchard coming from the East Bay of Rhode Island, local crew Care Package, Green Tea Factory, and vireo for a night of live music. Orchard’s latest record has been described as “enchanting and emotional,” so get ready to be wowed.