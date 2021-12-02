On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Dec. 3-5)

Fri., Dec. 3The CURE vs. The SMITHS vs. NEW ORDER vs. DEPECHE MODE
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Strangeways presents Friday Night Fights, featuring music for you sad, sexy goths. Who’s number one in your heart? Dance it out to let everyone know. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Dec. 4Take Me With You, Hemlock for Socrates, Thousandzz of Beez
The Government Center
7-11 p.m.
Enjoy a selection of genres during this show at The Government Center. Hear dance music reminiscent of '80s alternative by Take Me With You, “sensual” pop-rock by husband-wife electronic duo Hemlock for Socrates, and ethereal pop with tantalizing vocals by Thousandzz of Beez. 715 East St., North Side. $8 suggested. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com
Amythyst Kiah
Kelly Strayhorn Theater
7:30-10 p.m.
Amythyst Kiah has a voice that is pure power. With lyrics and thundering instrumentals, her songs draw on the tradition of the Black bluegrass and country artists before her. Kiah will be bringing her talents to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater after the release of her 2021 album Wary + Strange. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $18-35. All Ages. kelly-strayhorn.org
Mr. Smalls Theatre
8 p.m.
One of pop’s most unique and celebrated voices in recent years, Caroline Polachek creates bright, sweet songs that have quickly become favorites. Now working under a solo act, Polachek used to be the lead vocalist for the band Chairlift. Her 2019 album Pang was filled with hits, most notably “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” She will be joined by French musician Oklou during this show. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20. All ages. mrsmalls.com
TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dance lovers, listen up! This TITLE TOWN will be the last one of the year at Spirit. Warm yourself up and shake off the chill dancing to Motown, deep funk, disco, vintage R&B, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
SADDERDAYS is back for the emo in you. Jam out to Green Day, Hawthorne Heights, New Found Glory, Sum 41, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
A5-High Quality Cuts
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
AS the name suggests, DJ Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning high-quality disco, house, and rare grooves at COBRA this weekend, so come ready to dance. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Sun., Dec. 5Will Orchard/Care Package/Green Tea Factory/vireo
Mr. Roboto Project
7 p.m.
Join Will Orchard coming from the East Bay of Rhode Island, local crew Care Package, Green Tea Factory, and vireo for a night of live music. Orchard’s latest record has been described as “enchanting and emotional,” so get ready to be wowed. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7-10 suggested. All ages. dltsgdom.com