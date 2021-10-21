 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23)

click to enlarge Sierra Sellers - PHOTO: JORDAN BECKHAM
Photo: Jordan Beckham
Sierra Sellers

Thu., Oct. 21

DJ Nights
Fl. 2
7-10 p.m.
DJ Nights at Fl. 2 bar are back, this time with DJ Big Phil. Enjoy a cocktail and dance the night away at this one-of-a-kind bar experience. 510 Market St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. fl2pgh.com

Fri., Oct. 22

99 & The 2000s
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Experience this new dance night at Belvedere’s, featuring hip hop and R&B hits from the late '90s and early aughts, including Ashanti, B2K, Cam’ron, Destiny’s Child, D’Angelo, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge Diamond Life at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life at Spirit
DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time are back to spin favorites from The Cure, Robyn, Le Tigre, Whitney Houston, Kylie Minogue, and more. Visuals by Tom Frank. Wear a costume if you’re feeling freaky. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Oct. 23

Sierra Sellers Live
Helltown Brewing
1-4 p.m.
Pittsburgh-based neo-soul singer and songwriter Sierra Sellers will perform at the Helltown Brewing Taproom and PA Libations Wine Shop. This event will be outdoors and weather permitting. 1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. Free. All ages. 1700penn.com
click to enlarge Mr. Roboto Project - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Mr. Roboto Project
Short Fictions with Living World + Hotdog Water
Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Short Fictions, a Pittsburgh-based punk band, is kicking off their tour with a performance at Mr. Roboto Project with Living World and Hotdog Water. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance/$12 at door. All ages. dltsgdom.com

≈NIGHT FEVER≈
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Night Fever returns for a masquerade-themed party. Complimentary masks will be available for the first 100 attendees but feel free to bring your own. As always, dress to impress and be ready to dance to all the vintage disco hits from The Commodores, Sylvester, Donna Summer, Diana Ross, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Byron the Aquarius
COBRA Pittsburgh
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This Make Sure You Have Fun event features music from Byron the Aquarius from Birmingham and Pittsburgh’s own Selecta and Buscrates. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 advance/$15 at door. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

