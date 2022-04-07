On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

Thu., April 7Ky Vöss Album Release Show
The Government Center
7-11:59 p.m.
Dream pop artist and producer Ky Vöss may now be NYC-based but will return to Pittsburgh for a release show in support of her latest album The After. The Childlike Empress and Good Sport will also perform. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com
A Spring Dance Party
Spirit
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
WRCT teams up with Spirit for a night packed with DJs playing house and techno. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
MESH: Loren
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Described as a "queer event for house, techno, and beyond," MESH returns with Detroit-based act Loren. The night will also include sets by Sis Girl and Calin. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fri., April 8Funk Night
Cinderlands Beer Co
7 p.m.
DJ Zano will spin the best funk, with strains of hip hop, rock, psychedelic, jazz, and soul, so come out to Cinderlands, dance, and have a beer or two. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. 21 and over. cinderlands.com
BEEF @ Belvedere’s
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Are you toxic, or bringing sexy back? This BEEF session pits Britney against Justin once again. With DJ ADMC at the helm, you’ll be dancing all night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., April 9Spirit Turns 7
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Spirit turns 7 years old this week. To celebrate, they will have iconic indie band of Montreal playing a show, with Mani Bahia & The Mob, Jon David Russell, and The Flavor Pals. In the Lodge, w00dy, HUNY, and Formosa will spin all night. Be sure to check out the flash tattoos by Torch & Dagger. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
90s Nite
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Featuring Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos, this 90s Nite isn’t like the others. Come listen to nostalgic jams and dance all night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Featuring DJ Icy Pisces, Boo Lean, and Calin, this event is sure to be hot. Don’t miss out. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $7. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Honcho
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
For the second Honcho of 2022, Mike Swells, Clark Price, and D’Adhemar will be in the building at Hot Mass. This one is for late-night lovers. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/honchopgh
Sun., April 10Yasmin Nur/Quiet Hours/Shay Park
The Mr. Roboto Project
7 p.m.
Indie-rock singer-songwriter Yasmin Nur is playing a show at Mr. Roboto with local support from Quiet Hours and Shay Park. While she classifies herself as indie or alternative rock, the music transcends genre, so come out and show your support. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. All ages. dltsgdom.com