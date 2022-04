On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

click to enlarge Photo: Sam Cope Ky Vöss

Thu., April 7

Fri., April 8

Sat., April 9

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz COBRA

Sun., April 10

Dream pop artist and producer Ky Vöss may now be NYC-based but will return to Pittsburgh for a release show in support of her latest album. The Childlike Empress and Good Sport will also perform.WRCT teams up with Spirit for a night packed with DJs playing house and techno.Described as a "queer event for house, techno, and beyond," MESH returns with Detroit-based act Loren. The night will also include sets by Sis Girl and Calin.DJ Zano will spin the best funk, with strains of hip hop, rock, psychedelic, jazz, and soul, so come out to Cinderlands, dance, and have a beer or two.Are you toxic, or bringing sexy back? This BEEF session pits Britney against Justin once again. With DJ ADMC at the helm, you’ll be dancing all night.Spirit turns 7 years old this week. To celebrate, they will have iconic indie band of Montreal playing a show, with Mani Bahia & The Mob, Jon David Russell, and The Flavor Pals. In the Lodge, w00dy, HUNY, and Formosa will spin all night. Be sure to check out the flash tattoos by Torch & Dagger.Featuring Sister Sludge and DJ Thermos, this 90s Nite isn’t like the others. Come listen to nostalgic jams and dance all night.Featuring DJ Icy Pisces, Boo Lean, and Calin, this event is sure to be hot. Don’t miss out.For the second Honcho of 2022, Mike Swells, Clark Price, and D’Adhemar will be in the building at Hot Mass. This one is for late-night lovers.Indie-rock singer-songwriter Yasmin Nur is playing a show at Mr. Roboto with local support from Quiet Hours and Shay Park. While she classifies herself as indie or alternative rock, the music transcends genre, so come out and show your support.