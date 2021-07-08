On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8 - 11)

click to enlarge Photo by Garrett Allen DJ huny young

Thu., July 8



Inside Out - Sappho

Carnegie Museum of Art

4 - 8 p.m.

Fri., July 9

Sat., July 10

Sun., July 11

Now that many Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, dance parties and live music shows are back. Each week,brings you a roundup of dance parties and live or virtual music performances in the city. All you have to do is choose which one to go to.The next installment of CMOA’s Inside Out will be with Sappho. As always, there will be food and beverages at this event.If you’ve been looking for a Pittsburgh dance party that centers Latino Trap, Reggaeton, Dembow, and more, look no further. Baile is here to light up your Thursday night with the help of T.J. Harris.As a part of the Music on the Mon series, SouthSide Works will “showcase local women in arts and production." The musicians slated to play are Century III, Lady Beast, Sierra Sellers, Skye Light, and a set by DJ Formosa.exe.Get your Megan knees oiled up and ready for the Bad Girls Dance Party at Belvedere’s. Expect jams from Lizzo, SZA, Doja Cat, Rihanna, and more.The arts collective Most Beautifullest presents the latest dance night at Spirit with sets by DJ huny and A.S.L Princess. A.S.L. Princess will be coming in from Columbus, OH so show out for the city’s reputation. Cherry Bomb is a monthly party so you’ll have something to look forward to every month.Inside Out’s Saturday installment will feature music by huny of Most Beautifullest, and a performance by the Legacy Arts Project. The Legacy Arts Project is an organization that preserves “the history and traditions of African art as represented throughout the diaspora through education, instruction, and interactions.”Join Sister Zo of the Un/Tuck Collective and Boo Lean from Hot Mass for a night of music, dancing, and food. They’ll be at the Cobra Lounge so were your best outfit and get ready to be seen.With sounds by Arie Cole, TJ Groover, and RBNOUS, Make Sure You Have Fun is going to be a great night. Every second Saturday at Spirit, prepare for a night centering hip hop, future beats, House, R&B, Disco, Trap, Dancehall, and more.This one is for the drag lovers and those excited about Honcho Campout this year. This event is a fundraiser for Honcho Campout 2021 and will feature music, drag, and dance. With performers like Remy Black, Pissy Mattress, Maxi Pad, Andi Whorehol, Calipso, and huny, you're in for a great night. Make sure you come with enough cash to tip the performers.