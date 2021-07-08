On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8 - 11)

Thu., July 8
Inside Out - Sappho
Carnegie Museum of Art
4 - 8 p.m.
The next installment of CMOA’s Inside Out will be with Sappho. As always, there will be food and beverages at this event. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
Baile
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
If you’ve been looking for a Pittsburgh dance party that centers Latino Trap, Reggaeton, Dembow, and more, look no further. Baile is here to light up your Thursday night with the help of T.J. Harris. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. free. 21+. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., July 9
Music on the Mon
SouthSide Works
7 p.m.
As a part of the Music on the Mon series, SouthSide Works will “showcase local women in arts and production." The musicians slated to play are Century III, Lady Beast, Sierra Sellers, Skye Light, and a set by DJ Formosa.exe. 424 S. 27th St., Southside. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com
Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Get your Megan knees oiled up and ready for the Bad Girls Dance Party at Belvedere’s. Expect jams from Lizzo, SZA, Doja Cat, Rihanna, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
The arts collective Most Beautifullest presents the latest dance night at Spirit with sets by DJ huny and A.S.L Princess. A.S.L. Princess will be coming in from Columbus, OH so show out for the city’s reputation. Cherry Bomb is a monthly party so you’ll have something to look forward to every month. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $8 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., July 10
Inside Out - Huny
Carnegie Museum of Art
12 - 5 p.m.
Inside Out’s Saturday installment will feature music by huny of Most Beautifullest, and a performance by the Legacy Arts Project. The Legacy Arts Project is an organization that preserves “the history and traditions of African art as represented throughout the diaspora through education, instruction, and interactions.” 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out
Bubble Room
Cobra Lounge
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Join Sister Zo of the Un/Tuck Collective and Boo Lean from Hot Mass for a night of music, dancing, and food. They’ll be at the Cobra Lounge so were your best outfit and get ready to be seen. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free w/ RSVP. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
With sounds by Arie Cole, TJ Groover, and RBNOUS, Make Sure You Have Fun is going to be a great night. Every second Saturday at Spirit, prepare for a night centering hip hop, future beats, House, R&B, Disco, Trap, Dancehall, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 w/ RSVP, $10 after 11 p.m. 21+. spiritpgh.com
Sun., July 11
Make it Rain
P-Town Bar
7 - 11 p.m.
This one is for the drag lovers and those excited about Honcho Campout this year. This event is a fundraiser for Honcho Campout 2021 and will feature music, drag, and dance. With performers like Remy Black, Pissy Mattress, Maxi Pad, Andi Whorehol, Calipso, and huny, you're in for a great night. Make sure you come with enough cash to tip the performers. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10 suggested. 21 and over. ptownbarpgh.com