 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8 - 11) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8 - 11)

By

click to enlarge DJ huny young - PHOTO BY GARRETT ALLEN
Photo by Garrett Allen
DJ huny young
Now that many Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, dance parties and live music shows are back. Each week, Pittsburgh City Paper brings you a roundup of dance parties and live or virtual music performances in the city. All you have to do is choose which one to go to.

Thu., July 8

Inside Out - Sappho
Carnegie Museum of Art
4 - 8 p.m.


The next installment of CMOA’s Inside Out will be with Sappho. As always, there will be food and beverages at this event. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Baile
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.


If you’ve been looking for a Pittsburgh dance party that centers Latino Trap, Reggaeton, Dembow, and more, look no further. Baile is here to light up your Thursday night with the help of T.J. Harris. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. free. 21+. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 9


Music on the Mon
SouthSide Works
7 p.m.

As a part of the Music on the Mon series, SouthSide Works will “showcase local women in arts and production." The musicians slated to play are Century III, Lady Beast, Sierra Sellers, Skye Light, and a set by DJ Formosa.exe. 424 S. 27th St., Southside. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com

Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.


Get your Megan knees oiled up and ready for the Bad Girls Dance Party at Belvedere’s. Expect jams from Lizzo, SZA, Doja Cat, Rihanna, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

The arts collective Most Beautifullest presents the latest dance night at Spirit with sets by DJ huny and A.S.L Princess. A.S.L. Princess will be coming in from Columbus, OH so show out for the city’s reputation. Cherry Bomb is a monthly party so you’ll have something to look forward to every month. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $8 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., July 10


Inside Out - Huny
Carnegie Museum of Art
12 - 5 p.m.

Inside Out’s Saturday installment will feature music by huny of Most Beautifullest, and a performance by the Legacy Arts Project. The Legacy Arts Project is an organization that preserves “the history and traditions of African art as represented throughout the diaspora through education, instruction, and interactions.” 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Bubble Room
Cobra Lounge
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.


Join Sister Zo of the Un/Tuck Collective and Boo Lean from Hot Mass for a night of music, dancing, and food. They’ll be at the Cobra Lounge so were your best outfit and get ready to be seen. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free w/ RSVP. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

With sounds by Arie Cole, TJ Groover, and RBNOUS, Make Sure You Have Fun is going to be a great night. Every second Saturday at Spirit, prepare for a night centering hip hop, future beats, House, R&B, Disco, Trap, Dancehall, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 w/ RSVP, $10 after 11 p.m. 21+. spiritpgh.com

Sun., July 11


Make it Rain
P-Town Bar
7 - 11 p.m.

This one is for the drag lovers and those excited about Honcho Campout this year. This event is a fundraiser for Honcho Campout 2021 and will feature music, drag, and dance. With performers like Remy Black, Pissy Mattress, Maxi Pad, Andi Whorehol, Calipso, and huny, you're in for a great night. Make sure you come with enough cash to tip the performers. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10 suggested. 21 and over. ptownbarpgh.com

Trending

Interactive theater group Vigilance returns with radio show exploring conspiracy theories and pandemic relationships
Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August
What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
Black-led Community Spotlight: Walter Lewis, CEO of Homewood Children’s Village
The charred cheese dog at Jim’s Famous Sauce is a West Mifflin classic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at KLVN Coffee Lab, Spirit, and more (June 24-27)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at KLVN Coffee Lab, Spirit, and more (June 24-27) (2)

Song Spotlight: "Everywhere" by Lindsay Dragan

By Dani Janae

Lindsay Dragan (front) Eric George (right) and Dave Traugh (back)

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

Carnegie Museum of Art and local DJs bring Inside Out event series to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Inside Out at CMOA on Sat., June 5
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

By CP Staff

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

Hotline Ring returns to raise relief funds for Pittsburgh arts organizations

By Dani Janae

Kelly Strayhorn Theater

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3)

By Dani Janae

DJ Formosa.exe

Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall

By Amanda Waltz

The Living Dead Museum inside the Monroeville Mall
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

DJ Formosa.exe

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3)

By Dani Janae

The Living Dead Museum inside the Monroeville Mall

Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall

By Amanda Waltz

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By Dani Janae

Barrel and Flow announces new initiative to foster collaborations between artists and small businesses (2)

Barrel and Flow announces new initiative to foster collaborations between artists and small businesses

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation