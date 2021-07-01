On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3)

click to enlarge Photo by Sean Carroll DJ Formosa.exe

Thu., July 1

Fri., July 2

Sat., July 3

Join the good people at CMOA for another edition of Inside Out, this time with music by U Haul Disco, a queer dance party "for cuties by cuties." Regional food trucks and a bar hosted by Cafe Carnegie will also be at the spot. Requiem is celebrating five years at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. A dance party for Pittsburgh's goth community, they play club hits representing Futurepop, Synthpop, Darkwave, post-punk, Coldwave, Minimalwave, EBM, Electro-Industrial, and more. This night is music request-friendly, so let DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyrion know what you want to hear. Britney Spears on everyone's lips lately, as her recent legal battles, and a new documentary, have highlighted the exploitation of the pop megastar. Come dance to her incredible catalogue and stand with your arms crossed when her ex JT plays to let everyone know where you stand regarding this beef. The DJ for the night will be DJ ADMC. Mr. Smalls Theatre is celebrating its grand reopening with music by Too Many Zooz and The Moat Rats & Big Blitz. Too Many Zooz is a Brooklyn-based brass house band, and The Moat Rats are a multi-genre music group from Pittsburgh. Get ready for the day party of your dreams when Inside Out meets DJ Formosa.exe of Jellyfish popularity. Formosa.exe knows how to party so be prepared to dance your heart out, enjoy good food, and be in the company of friends. Do you like MGMT? The Yeah Yeah Yeahs? Florence + the Machine? Then you're gonna love this dance party, where DJ Maimey and the Comeback Kid will spin all your favorite current and past indie rock hits. Be prepared to dance and scream along. If you like R&B and sushi, head over to Umami on Saturday for great food and drinks, and a set by huny, who will be spinning R&B all night long. You'll have to patronize Umami to attend this event (it's not a traditional dance or music event) but it will definitely be worth the trip.