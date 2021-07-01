 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3)

click to enlarge DJ Formosa.exe - PHOTO BY SEAN CARROLL
Photo by Sean Carroll
DJ Formosa.exe
Now that many Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, dance parties and live music shows are back. Each week, Pittsburgh City Paper brings you a roundup of dance parties and live or virtual music performances in the city. All you have to do is choose which one to go to.

Thu., July 1

Inside Out - U Haul Disco
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
[Note: This event has been postponed due to inclement weather, a new date will be announced soon] Join the good people at CMOA for another edition of Inside Out, this time with music by U Haul Disco, a queer dance party “for cuties by cuties.” Regional food trucks and a bar hosted by Cafe Carnegie will also be at the spot. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Requiem - 5 Year Edition
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Requiem is celebrating five years at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. A dance party for Pittsburgh’s goth community, they play club hits representing Futurepop, Synthpop, Darkwave, post-punk, Coldwave, Minimalwave, EBM, Electro-Industrial, and more. This night is music request-friendly, so let DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyrion know what you want to hear. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 2

BEEF @ Belvederes: Britney vs JT
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Britney Spears on everyone’s lips lately, as her recent legal battles, and a new documentary, have highlighted the exploitation of the pop megastar. Come dance to her incredible catalogue and stand with your arms crossed when her ex JT plays to let everyone know where you stand regarding this beef. The DJ for the night will be DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 10, $7 after 10 (cash cover). 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Too Many Zooz with The Moat Rats & Big Blitz
Mr. Smalls Theatre
8 p.m.
Mr. Smalls Theatre is celebrating its grand reopening with music by Too Many Zooz and The Moat Rats & Big Blitz. Too Many Zooz is a Brooklyn-based brass house band, and The Moat Rats are a multi-genre music group from Pittsburgh. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20-$25. mrsmalls.com

Sat., July 3

Inside Out - BOOM Concepts + Formosa Exe
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Get ready for the day party of your dreams when Inside Out meets DJ Formosa.exe of Jellyfish popularity. Formosa.exe knows how to party so be prepared to dance your heart out, enjoy good food, and be in the company of friends. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

{the modern age} indie rock dance party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Do you like MGMT? The Yeah Yeah Yeahs? Florence + the Machine? Then you’re gonna love this dance party, where DJ Maimey and the Comeback Kid will spin all your favorite current and past indie rock hits. Be prepared to dance and scream along. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

DJ huny x Umami
Umami
8-11 p.m.
If you like R&B and sushi, head over to Umami on Saturday for great food and drinks, and a set by huny, who will be spinning R&B all night long. You'll have to patronize Umami to attend this event (it's not a traditional dance or music event) but it will definitely be worth the trip. 202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com

