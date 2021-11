On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Nov. 18-21)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz \\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Nov. 18





Fri., Nov. 19

Sat., Nov. 20

Sun., Nov. 21

The goths come out at night for Cobwebs, a night of deliciously haunting dance music by DJs Crash Zero and Satyrion.Get your fill of 1980s post-punk, New Wave, rock, and pop, all spun by DJs Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid.The whole family can move and groove during this special event at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Beforehand, at 10 a.m., the Alloy School will present a showcase of its Fall 2021 students and classes.Presented by 91.3 WYEP, the fifth annual Indie Pittsburgh Rock Fest returns to celebrate independent music in the city. Featured artists include Abstract Theory, Back Alley Sound, Bleepy Things, The Collective, Essential Machine, Rebel Revolver, Sierra Sellers, and Standard Broadcast.Saddies, get ready to dance your brains out as you scream along to all your favorite emo and pop-punk hits by Blink-182, At The Drive-In, Dashboard Confessional Death Cab For Cutie, Hawthorne Heights, and more.Hear hip hop, Kompa, reggae, Afrobeats, and other dance music from the African diaspora during this regular dance night at Spirit. Expect Wavy Bunch Sound and guest DJs.Pittsburgh indie rock band Plastic Western will celebrate the release of its latest albumwith a late show that includes performances by Century III and Invader Lars.Fans of electronic music should see Champagne Drip, the latest incarnation of Los Angeles-based drum & bass, dubstep, and trap producer Sam Pool. Joining Champagne Drip is MIZE, a project by Ian Evans described as a "genre-coalescing act" combining "heavy bass music, ambient downtempo, and melodic dubstep with a clear hip-hop influence."