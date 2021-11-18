 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Nov. 18-21) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Nov. 18-21)

click to enlarge \\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
\\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Nov. 18

Cobwebs
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The goths come out at night for Cobwebs, a night of deliciously haunting dance music by DJs Crash Zero and Satyrion. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Nov. 19

\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get your fill of 1980s post-punk, New Wave, rock, and pop, all spun by DJs Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., Nov. 20

Let’s Move! Family Dance Party
Kelly Strayhorn Theater's Alloy Studios
11 a.m.
The whole family can move and groove during this special event at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Beforehand, at 10 a.m., the Alloy School will present a showcase of its Fall 2021 students and classes. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what makes you happy. kelly-strayhorn.org

Pittsburgh Indie Rock Fest
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
3 p.m.
Presented by 91.3 WYEP, the fifth annual Indie Pittsburgh Rock Fest returns to celebrate independent music in the city. Featured artists include Abstract Theory, Back Alley Sound, Bleepy Things, The Collective, Essential Machine, Rebel Revolver, Sierra Sellers, and Standard Broadcast. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Sadderday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Saddies, get ready to dance your brains out as you scream along to all your favorite emo and pop-punk hits by Blink-182, At The Drive-In, Dashboard Confessional Death Cab For Cutie, Hawthorne Heights, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com


Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Hear hip hop, Kompa, reggae, Afrobeats, and other dance music from the African diaspora during this regular dance night at Spirit. Expect Wavy Bunch Sound and guest DJs. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP.  21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Plastic Western with Century III and Invader Lars
Club Cafe
10 p.m.
Pittsburgh indie rock band Plastic Western will celebrate the release of its latest album Same with a late show that includes performances by Century III and Invader Lars. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $10. instagram.com/clubcafelive

Sun., Nov. 21

WAKAAN presents Champagne Trip Tour featuring Champagne Drip
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
8 p.m.
Fans of electronic music should see Champagne Drip, the latest incarnation of Los Angeles-based drum & bass, dubstep, and trap producer Sam Pool. Joining Champagne Drip is MIZE, a project by Ian Evans described as a "genre-coalescing act" combining "heavy bass music, ambient downtempo, and melodic dubstep with a clear hip-hop influence." 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

