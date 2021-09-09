On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Allegheny Overlook, and more (Sept. 9-12)

Hawthorne Heights
Thu., Sept. 9
Spirit
6 p.m.
Emo kids, rejoice! Hawthorne Heights is playing at Spirit, so get out your all-black outfit and swoop that bang to the side. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $22. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
REQUIEM
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.
Join DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyricon for a night of modern goth, darkwave, synthwave, and EBM. Maybe you want to recycle that all-black outfit from Hawthorne Heights and head over for some dancing after the show. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Sept. 10Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
DJ Based Grace, huny, and Disco Gundam (aka Joshua Orange) come together to kick it at Spirit this Friday. Come ready to dance and sweat in your best look. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $8 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
BEEF: Drake Vs. Kanye
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.
DJ AD/MC will be ushering you into this new beef between two of the most controversial figures in music today. Whose side are you on? Who do you hate more? Come dance it out You Got Served-style and see who wins. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Sept. 11Baby Rave
Allegheny Overlook
11 a.m.
Even though the family-friendly event series Inside Out is over, don’t fret. There are still fun times for both kids and adults. Take this child-friendly baby rave with a live DJ set from RBNOUS. Party favors included! 7th St. at Fort Duquense Blvd., Downtown. Free. All ages. trustarts.org
{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
If you missed Hawthorne Heights on Thursday, might I suggest this indie-rock dance party? Dance to daft punk, the Ting Tings, Passion Pit, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Party with Samira Mendoza and Davis Galvin all night at P Town when Jellyfish returns with friendly, inclusive vibes and rad tunes. Leave the BS at home and just come dance. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Serving as the official after-party for Barrel and Flow Fest, Make Sure You Have Fun is back and serving up the best hip hop, R&B, trap, dancehall, and more. Come early and enjoy sets by Hourglass, tj groover, and Kha’DJ. Don’t forget to bring cash for the cover. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10 with RSVP, $15 after 11:30 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Wild Pink/Ratboys
Sun., Sept. 12
Club Cafe
8 p.m.
Music act Wild Pink will be on tour playing from the new album A Billion Little Lights this Sunday. Joined by Ratboys, this night of live music is sure to be a good time. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $12-15. 21 and over. clubcafe.com