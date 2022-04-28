On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (April 28-30)

Thu., April 28

Fri., April 29

Sat., April 30

Downstairs at Casa Brasil, Dom, Jin & Juice, and TJ Groover will usher you into the groove.Rickdiculous and friends will be at The Goldmark, bringing you all the funk favorites for a night of dancing.Dr. HollyHood, best known for her role as a teacher and the "mom of Pittsburgh Hip Hop," is bringing a night curated around her own dance music to MadBar.Casa Brasil plays host to this night of dance music provided by DEESUS, Malzof, and Gusto.Get a taste of some Italo/cosmic/disco tunes provided by Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. After working up an appetite on the dance floor, indulge in free housemade spaghetti and meatballs, and Spaghetti Disco-inspired cocktails.DJ Run Ray and Datjawn will be playing all the bad girl hits. Dance to Doja, Rihanna, Megan thee Stallion, Beyonce, and more.Afroheat is celebrating eight years of partying. Smilo and DJ Vex, who started the event, aimed to have the party be a tribute to the Motherland, and eight years is a testament to their success.The Dissolv party has a new resident, Eric Wright aka Easy. Come out and support, and expect tech house, techno, and more. There will also be an art installation from Spirit's Kyle Adams on display.