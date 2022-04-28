 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (April 28-30) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (April 28-30)

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-dance-clubs.jpg

Thu., April 28

Curfew
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Downstairs at Casa Brasil, Dom, Jin & Juice, and TJ Groover will usher you into the groove. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $7 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com

Down to Funk
The Goldmark
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Rickdiculous and friends will be at The Goldmark, bringing you all the funk favorites for a night of dancing. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com

Dr. HollyHood - The Hypothesis
MadBar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dr. HollyHood, best known for her role as a teacher and the "mom of Pittsburgh Hip Hop," is bringing a night curated around her own dance music to MadBar. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com


Fri., April 29

Warm Up
Casa Brasil
8 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Casa Brasil plays host to this night of dance music provided by DEESUS, Malzof, and Gusto. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com

Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get a taste of some Italo/cosmic/disco tunes provided by Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. After working up an appetite on the dance floor, indulge in free housemade spaghetti and meatballs, and Spaghetti Disco-inspired cocktails. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 early, $8 at door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Run Ray and Datjawn will be playing all the bad girl hits. Dance to Doja, Rihanna, Megan thee Stallion, Beyonce, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., April 30

Afroheat
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Afroheat is celebrating eight years of partying. Smilo and DJ Vex, who started the event, aimed to have the party be a tribute to the Motherland, and eight years is a testament to their success. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $10. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com


Dissolv in the Lodge
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Dissolv party has a new resident, Eric Wright aka Easy. Come out and support, and expect tech house, techno, and more. There will also be an art installation from Spirit's Kyle Adams on display. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Summer teas, festivals, and more Pittsburgh food news

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10) (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Handmade Arcade returns with 30 new artists at Spring Market

By Tia Bailey

Handmade Arcade returns with 30 new artists at Spring Market

DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations

By Dani Janae

DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 27- 3, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Trans filmmaker explores dysphoria through internet horror in We're All Going to the World's Fair

Trans filmmaker explores dysphoria through internet horror in We're All Going to the World's Fair

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Handmade Arcade returns with 30 new artists at Spring Market

Handmade Arcade returns with 30 new artists at Spring Market

By Tia Bailey

Misery loves company at barebones productions' first in-person show in two years

Misery loves company at barebones productions' first in-person show in two years

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation