On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (April 28-30)

Thu., April 28Curfew
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Downstairs at Casa Brasil, Dom, Jin & Juice, and TJ Groover will usher you into the groove. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $7 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com
Down to Funk
The Goldmark
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Rickdiculous and friends will be at The Goldmark, bringing you all the funk favorites for a night of dancing. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com
Dr. HollyHood - The Hypothesis
MadBar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dr. HollyHood, best known for her role as a teacher and the "mom of Pittsburgh Hip Hop," is bringing a night curated around her own dance music to MadBar. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com
Fri., April 29Warm Up
Casa Brasil
8 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Casa Brasil plays host to this night of dance music provided by DEESUS, Malzof, and Gusto. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com
Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get a taste of some Italo/cosmic/disco tunes provided by Jarrett Tebbets and Ricky Moslen. After working up an appetite on the dance floor, indulge in free housemade spaghetti and meatballs, and Spaghetti Disco-inspired cocktails. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 early, $8 at door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Run Ray and Datjawn will be playing all the bad girl hits. Dance to Doja, Rihanna, Megan thee Stallion, Beyonce, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., April 30Afroheat
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Afroheat is celebrating eight years of partying. Smilo and DJ Vex, who started the event, aimed to have the party be a tribute to the Motherland, and eight years is a testament to their success. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $10. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com
Dissolv in the Lodge
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Dissolv party has a new resident, Eric Wright aka Easy. Come out and support, and expect tech house, techno, and more. There will also be an art installation from Spirit's Kyle Adams on display. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com