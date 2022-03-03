On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Carnegie Science Center, COBRA, and more (March 3-6)

Thu., March 3Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
Kingfly’s weekly jazz night will present the Thoth Trio on the Loft stage. With Ben Opie on sax, Jeff Grubbs on bass, and David Throckmorton playing drums, you’ll be in for a wonderful night of live music. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. All Ages. kingflyspirits.com
Fri., March 4
Gully Boys with Jack Swing and Swampwalk
The Mr. Roboto Project
7 p.m.
This band's grungy, hard sound is perfectly suited for the vibe at the Mr. Roboto Project. They are stopping through Pittsburgh while they’re on tour, and the show is sure to deliver cutthroat vocals and a sharp sound. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15. All ages. dltsgdom.com
EDM Block Party
Carnegie Science Center
6-10 p.m.
All three floors of the Carnegie Science Center will open up for an after-hours dance party. Experience a full lineup of DJs across multiple stages as well as most adult-friendly science experiments, party games, and more. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $20-25. 18 and over. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Flower Crown “Heat” Vinyl Release Show
Spirit
8 p.m.
Flower Crown is releasing a vinyl pressing of their album Heat during an event that will also feature performances by Boy Wonders and Glam Hand. Enjoy Flower Crown's shoegaze sound and pick up a copy of the album while you’re there. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
BAD GIRLS DANCE PARTY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
If you love fierce femme energy this is the dance night for you. Come jam to Rihanna, TLC, Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Mar. 5The Mimes/Corker/Big Baby/Law Jaw
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Cincinnati-based punk trio The Mimes will be in Pittsburgh playing songs from their recent project Plastic Pompeii (currently sold out on Bandcamp). They will be joined by Corker, also of Cincinnati, as well as local acts Big Baby and Law Jaw. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. All ages. dltsgdom.com
SADDERDAYS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dance your angst away at this dance night featuring music by all your favorite emo, post-punk, and alt-rock bands. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
The best dance party for classic soul, funk, and R&B in Pittsburgh returns to Spirit for a night full of your favorite tunes, as well as obscure gems. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
COBRA
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
50/50 resident DJ Edgar Um welcomes guest Jwan Allen for a night of what the Facebook event page calls "leftfield disco, present day future funk, serious business house yo body music." Jwan Allen was called "one of Pittsburgh's best-known house and techno DJs" in a 2008 Pittsburgh City Paper story, so expect some primo tunes from a longtime figure in the scene. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events
Sun., Mar. 6Buckets/Saltlick/Shay Park/Anti Corn League
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-10:30 p.m.
Buckets, a Los-Angeles based “fuzzy indie punk” band, will in town playing a show with Pittsburgh bands Shay Park, Saltlick, and Anti Corn League. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. All Ages. dltsgdom.com
Sunflower Bean
Club Cafe
8 p.m.
Rock band Sunflower Bean is on tour and will stop at Club Cafe for an intimate show. Fall in love with their smooth sound. 56-58 S 12th St., South Side. $20. 21 and over. clubcafelive.com