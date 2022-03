On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Carnegie Science Center, COBRA, and more (March 3-6)

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz COBRA

Thu., March 3

Fri., March 4



Sat., Mar. 5

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

Sun., Mar. 6

Kingfly’s weekly jazz night will present the Thoth Trio on the Loft stage. With Ben Opie on sax, Jeff Grubbs on bass, and David Throckmorton playing drums, you’ll be in for a wonderful night of live music.This band's grungy, hard sound is perfectly suited for the vibe at the Mr. Roboto Project. They are stopping through Pittsburgh while they’re on tour, and the show is sure to deliver cutthroat vocals and a sharp sound.All three floors of the Carnegie Science Center will open up for an after-hours dance party. Experience a full lineup of DJs across multiple stages as well as most adult-friendly science experiments, party games, and more.Flower Crown is releasing a vinyl pressing of their albumduring an event that will also feature performances by Boy Wonders and Glam Hand. Enjoy Flower Crown's shoegaze sound and pick up a copy of the album while you’re there.If you love fierce femme energy this is the dance night for you. Come jam to Rihanna, TLC, Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more.Cincinnati-based punk trio The Mimes will be in Pittsburgh playing songs from their recent project(currently sold out on Bandcamp). They will be joined by Corker, also of Cincinnati, as well as local acts Big Baby and Law Jaw.Dance your angst away at this dance night featuring music by all your favorite emo, post-punk, and alt-rock bands.The best dance party for classic soul, funk, and R&B in Pittsburgh returns to Spirit for a night full of your favorite tunes, as well as obscure gems.50/50 resident DJ Edgar Um welcomes guest Jwan Allen for a night of what the Facebook event page calls "leftfield disco, present day future funk, serious business house yo body music." Jwan Allen was called "one of Pittsburgh's best-known house and techno DJs" in a 2008 Pittsburgh City Paper story , so expect some primo tunes from a longtime figure in the scene.Buckets, a Los-Angeles based “fuzzy indie punk” band, will in town playing a show with Pittsburgh bands Shay Park, Saltlick, and Anti Corn League.Rock band Sunflower Bean is on tour and will stop at Club Cafe for an intimate show. Fall in love with their smooth sound.