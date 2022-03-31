On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, The Yard, and more (March 31-April 3)

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

Thu., March 31

Fri., April 1

Sat., April 2

Sun., April 3

This Thursday’s Live! at Kingfly will feature the music of Reggie Watkins, a West Virginia-born trombonist, pianist, arranger, and composer.This hyperpop, synth, and experimental dance night will bring the energy and the hits you’ve been craving with DJ Gummy and dj pink diamond.M.A.D. Bar is a new venture by award-winning DJ T.J. Harris, who will take over the second floor of The Yard in Shadyside every Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., and on Sunday from 6-10 p.m. M.A.D. is described as “a music venue first and a bar second” so come ready to dance to some quality tunes.Hit Like A Girl of New Jersey will be joined by Saint Agatha and overweather for a night of live music at Mr. Roboto.The spotlight is on queer country with performances by Lavender Country, Paisley Fields, Austin Lucas, Jett Holden, Mali Obomsawin, and Lizzie No, with support by 1000z of Reidzz (1000z of Beez and l4a).New and classic pop hits are all in one place, with artists from Y2K, now, and all the sweet stuff in between. Expect to hear Britney, Rihanna, Usher, Missy, Outkast, and more.Josh Verbanets of Meeting of Important People will be performing a solo set at the reopened Brillobox.Join this incredible lineup of bands as Zurich Cloud Motors goes on their Spring 2022 tour.Title Town is back with another five hours of straight grooves, playing everything from vintage R&B to disco to Motown.Featuring Doctor dap, DJ COLEBLOODED, and Breis Gordan, this night celebrates hip hop and music from the 2000s era. No dress code, all vibes.This Spring Ding edition of Eclectic Electric is the perfect way to ring in the season. Dance all night to funk, disco, hip hop, and house with DEESUS as your guide.