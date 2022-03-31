 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, The Yard, and more (March 31-April 3) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, The Yard, and more (March 31-April 3)

click to enlarge Title Town at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town at Spirit

Thu., March 31

Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
This Thursday’s Live! at Kingfly will feature the music of Reggie Watkins, a West Virginia-born trombonist, pianist, arranger, and composer. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com

hyperBOP!
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This hyperpop, synth, and experimental dance night will bring the energy and the hits you’ve been craving with DJ Gummy and dj pink diamond. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

M.A.D. Bar
The Yard Shadyside
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
M.A.D. Bar is a new venture by award-winning DJ T.J. Harris, who will take over the second floor of The Yard in Shadyside every Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., and on Sunday from 6-10 p.m. M.A.D. is described as “a music venue first and a bar second” so come ready to dance to some quality tunes. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com

Fri., April 1

Hit Like A Girl/Saint Agatha/overweather
The Mr. Roboto Project
7-11 p.m.
Hit Like A Girl of New Jersey will be joined by Saint Agatha and overweather for a night of live music at Mr. Roboto. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance, $12 at door. All Ages. dltsgdom.com

The Round-Up
The Government Center
7 p.m.
The spotlight is on queer country with performances by Lavender Country, Paisley Fields, Austin Lucas, Jett Holden, Mali Obomsawin, and Lizzie No, with support by 1000z of Reidzz (1000z of Beez and l4a). 715 East St., North Side. $10. 21 and over. thegovernmentcenter.com


POP ROCKS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
New and classic pop hits are all in one place, with artists from Y2K, now, and all the sweet stuff in between. Expect to hear Britney, Rihanna, Usher, Missy, Outkast, and more.  4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Josh Verbanets
Brillobox
9-11 p.m.
Josh Verbanets of Meeting of Important People will be performing a solo set at the reopened Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $8.50. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com

Sat., April 2

Zurich Cloud Motors/God Plutonium/Spectres/Sober Clones
The Government Center
7 p.m.
Join this incredible lineup of bands as Zurich Cloud Motors goes on their Spring 2022 tour. 715 East St., North Side. $5-10. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

Title Town
Spirit (downstairs)
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Title Town is back with another five hours of straight grooves, playing everything from vintage R&B to disco to Motown. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com


Tall Tees
Spirit (upstairs)
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Featuring Doctor dap, DJ COLEBLOODED, and Breis Gordan, this night celebrates hip hop and music from the 2000s era. No dress code, all vibes. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sun., April 3

Eclectic Electric
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This Spring Ding edition of Eclectic Electric is the perfect way to ring in the season. Dance all night to funk, disco, hip hop, and house with DEESUS as your guide. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

