On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

click to enlarge Hercules & Love Affair at Cobra - PHOTO: LOUIS KERCHKOF
Photo: Louis Kerchkof
Hercules & Love Affair at Cobra

Thu., April 21

Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7 p.m.
Join Kingfly for a night of jazz featuring the Anton DeFade Quintet, composed of JD Chaisson, Patrick Breiner, Jacob Pleakis, Anton DeFade, and Brian Wolfe. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com

Fri., April 22

Livefromthecity at Peirce Studio
Peirce Studio
5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
This night will showcase the music of Livefromthecity, along with Jacquea Mae, Byron Nash, Yusef Shelton, Nairobi, and SUPC NXC. Come out and enjoy some top-tier Pittsburgh talent. 805 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. All ages. trustarts.org

DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time will usher you into party mode with visuals by Tom Frank and a diverse selection of jams ranging from ABBA to Janet Jackson. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com


The 2000s Takeover
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This night is dedicated to hip hop and R&B, so dance to Beyonce, Boyz II Men, Brandy, Usher, and more. As always, DJ ADMC will spin. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Beauty Slap ft. Pandemic
Brillobox
9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Join the crew at the newly reopened Brillobox for live music, featuring Beauty Slap and Pandemic. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15 cash. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
click to enlarge Beauty Slap - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Beauty Slap

Sat., April 23

Record Store Day Party
The Government Center
8 a.m.-11 p.m.
After being delayed for two years, the Record Store Day Party at The Government Center is back with a stacked lineup of live music. There will also be pizza by Badamo’s on site. Music starts at 2 p.m. but you can come as early as 8 a.m. to browse the records and snag a few deals. 715 East St., North Side. Free. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This popular indie-rock dance party is back with Paula Lockwood and The Comeback Kid. Photography on site by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Take Care
Cobra
9 p.m.
Formosa of Jellyfish takes over Cobra with their dance night Take Care, featuring the dance music project Hercules & Love Affair and Hot Mass producer Jarrett Tebbets. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com


Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Everyone’s favorite dance night for hotties is back, and this time HUNY will be joined by Love Higher, a DJ based out of Columbus, OH with a sound that ranges from Baile Funk to techno to R&B. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

