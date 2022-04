On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

click to enlarge Photo: Louis Kerchkof Hercules & Love Affair at Cobra

Thu., April 21

Fri., April 22

Sat., April 23

Join Kingfly for a night of jazz featuring the Anton DeFade Quintet, composed of JD Chaisson, Patrick Breiner, Jacob Pleakis, Anton DeFade, and Brian Wolfe.This night will showcase the music of Livefromthecity, along with Jacquea Mae, Byron Nash, Yusef Shelton, Nairobi, and SUPC NXC. Come out and enjoy some top-tier Pittsburgh talent.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time will usher you into party mode with visuals by Tom Frank and a diverse selection of jams ranging from ABBA to Janet Jackson.This night is dedicated to hip hop and R&B, so dance to Beyonce, Boyz II Men, Brandy, Usher, and more. As always, DJ ADMC will spin.Join the crew at the newly reopened Brillobox for live music, featuring Beauty Slap and Pandemic.After being delayed for two years, the Record Store Day Party at The Government Center is back with a stacked lineup of live music. There will also be pizza by Badamo’s on site. Music starts at 2 p.m. but you can come as early as 8 a.m. to browse the records and snag a few deals.This popular indie-rock dance party is back with Paula Lockwood and The Comeback Kid. Photography on site by Christopher Sprowls.Formosa of Jellyfish takes over Cobra with their dance night Take Care, featuring the dance music project Hercules & Love Affair and Hot Mass producer Jarrett Tebbets.Everyone’s favorite dance night for hotties is back, and this time HUNY will be joined by Love Higher, a DJ based out of Columbus, OH with a sound that ranges from Baile Funk to techno to R&B.