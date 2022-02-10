On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

Fri., Feb. 11CHERRY BOMB
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This month’s CHERRY BOMB brings together two of the most celebrated DJs in the city: HUNY and Formosa of Jellyfish. This will be a night to celebrate queer hotties so bring your best fit and brightest energy. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
RIHANNA Ri-PLAY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Celebrate Rihanna’s impressive catalog at Ri-PLAY. Dance, sing along, take selfies with your friends, and have an overall great time. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com.
Goose
Sat., Feb 12
Stage AE
6:30 p.m.
The Connecticut-based indie groove band Goose is set to play a fire show at Stage AE. Described as having the ability to "fluidly traverse genres with head-spinning hooks, technical fireworks, and the kind of chemistry only possible among small-town and long-time friends," the band has a myriad of albums to their name, as well as the new single "Borne." 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $35-80. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bumping the best from MGMT, Radiohead, Santigold, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more, this indie-rock dance party offers a fair share of bops courtesy of DJ Comeback Kid and friends. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com.
The Upstage Lives/Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
8 p.m.-2 a.m./10 p.m.
Even if you're too young to remember the heyday of the long-closed Oakland club The Upstage, its once resident DJs will show you why it was the place to be. Hear New Wave and alternative dance music from the '80s and '90s, all spun by DJ EZ Lou, Arvin Clay, Callisto, and TFS. If that's not your scene, head downstairs into the Spirit Lodge at 10 p.m. for Tall Tees: Hip Hop & 2000s, a night of early aughts bops presented by Make Sure Your Have Fun. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Upstage is $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Tall Tees is $8 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sun., Feb. 13Still Woozy
Stage AE
6:30 p.m.
Indie R&B artist Still Woozy will be playing a show at Stage AE this week, so come groove to the smooth sounds if you have time. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $25-$55. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
No Chaperones
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Are you grown? Are you sexy? Then this night is for you. DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge will be playing the most romantic R&B, soul, disco, rock, and pop songs of the past and present. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com