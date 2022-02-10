On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Formosa

Fri., Feb. 11



Sat., Feb 12

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Goose Goose

Sun., Feb. 13

This month’s CHERRY BOMB brings together two of the most celebrated DJs in the city: HUNY and Formosa of Jellyfish. This will be a night to celebrate queer hotties so bring your best fit and brightest energy.Celebrate Rihanna’s impressive catalog at Ri-PLAY. Dance, sing along, take selfies with your friends, and have an overall great time.The Connecticut-based indie groove band Goose is set to play a fire show at Stage AE. Described as having the ability to "fluidly traverse genres with head-spinning hooks, technical fireworks, and the kind of chemistry only possible among small-town and long-time friends," the band has a myriad of albums to their name, as well as the new single "Borne."Bumping the best from MGMT, Radiohead, Santigold, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more, this indie-rock dance party offers a fair share of bops courtesy of DJ Comeback Kid and friends.Even if you're too young to remember the heyday of the long-closed Oakland club The Upstage, its once resident DJs will show you why it was the place to be. Hear New Wave and alternative dance music from the '80s and '90s, all spun by DJ EZ Lou, Arvin Clay, Callisto, and TFS. If that's not your scene, head downstairs into the Spirit Lodge at 10 p.m. for Tall Tees: Hip Hop & 2000s, a night of early aughts bops presented by Make Sure Your Have Fun.Indie R&B artist Still Woozy will be playing a show at Stage AE this week, so come groove to the smooth sounds if you have time.Are you grown? Are you sexy? Then this night is for you. DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge will be playing the most romantic R&B, soul, disco, rock, and pop songs of the past and present.