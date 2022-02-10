 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

By

click to enlarge Formosa - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Formosa

Fri., Feb. 11

CHERRY BOMB
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This month’s CHERRY BOMB brings together two of the most celebrated DJs in the city: HUNY and Formosa of Jellyfish. This will be a night to celebrate queer hotties so bring your best fit and brightest energy. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

RIHANNA Ri-PLAY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Celebrate Rihanna’s impressive catalog at Ri-PLAY. Dance, sing along, take selfies with your friends, and have an overall great time. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com.


Sat., Feb 12

Goose
Stage AE
6:30 p.m.
The Connecticut-based indie groove band Goose is set to play a fire show at Stage AE. Described as having the ability to "fluidly traverse genres with head-spinning hooks, technical fireworks, and the kind of chemistry only possible among small-town and long-time friends," the band has a myriad of albums to their name, as well as the new single "Borne." 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $35-80. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com
click to enlarge Goose - PHOTO: COURTESY OF GOOSE
Photo: Courtesy of Goose
Goose
{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bumping the best from MGMT, Radiohead, Santigold, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more, this indie-rock dance party offers a fair share of bops courtesy of DJ Comeback Kid and friends. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com.

The Upstage Lives/Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
8 p.m.-2 a.m./10 p.m.
Even if you're too young to remember the heyday of the long-closed Oakland club The Upstage, its once resident DJs will show you why it was the place to be. Hear New Wave and alternative dance music from the '80s and '90s, all spun by DJ EZ Lou, Arvin Clay, Callisto, and TFS. If that's not your scene, head downstairs into the Spirit Lodge at 10 p.m. for Tall Tees: Hip Hop & 2000s, a night of early aughts bops presented by Make Sure Your Have Fun. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Upstage is $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Tall Tees is $8 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sun., Feb. 13

Still Woozy
Stage AE
6:30 p.m.
Indie R&B artist Still Woozy will be playing a show at Stage AE this week, so come groove to the smooth sounds if you have time. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. $25-$55. All ages. stagepittsburgh.com

No Chaperones
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Are you grown? Are you sexy? Then this night is for you. DJ Thermos and Sister Sludge will be playing the most romantic R&B, soul, disco, rock, and pop songs of the past and present. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

5 Questions with Lucy Dacus

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Lucy Dacus

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Kingfly Spirits, Trace, and more (Jan. 27-29)

By Dani Janae

DJ Arie Cole

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23)

By Dani Janae

Chandra Rhyme
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (Feb. 4-5)

Frick Park Bridge bus merch flies into Pittsburgh shops

By Lisa Cunningham

Frick Park Bridge bus merch flies into Pittsburgh shops
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 9-15, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

City-County Building showcases Charles "Teenie" Harris with The Man Behind the Lens (2)

City-County Building showcases Charles "Teenie" Harris with The Man Behind the Lens

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh author Angela Velez gives voice to first-gen college kids with debut novel

Pittsburgh author Angela Velez gives voice to first-gen college kids with debut novel

By Amanda Waltz

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

By Jordana Rosenfeld

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation