On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Dec. 23-25)

click to enlarge Diamond Life - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life

Thu., Dec. 23

Live! at Kingfly
Kingfly Spirits
7-10 p.m.
Saxophone/flutist Rick Matt, trombone/keyboardist Reggie Watkins, bassist Ava Lintz, and drummer Dave Throckmorton will be performing as a jazz quartet at Kingfly Spirits for your enjoyment. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 suggested. 21 and over. kingflyspirits.com

DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time are coming to you on a rare Thursday for a party like no other. Jam to St. Vincent, Prince, Doja Cat, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Dec. 24

POP ROCKS
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
This party features music from 2000 to today, with favorites like Missy Elliot, Outkast, Rihanna, Britney, and more. DJ Gun ray and DATJAWN will be in attendance so make sure you come ready to party. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Sat., Dec. 25

Songs of the City
The Fairmont
8:30-11:30 p.m.
This will be the last Songs of the City of the season, this time featuring Clare Ascani. Enjoy live jazz, good food, and signature cocktails for your Christmas celebration. 510 Market St., Downtown. Free. 21 and over. fairmont.com
click to enlarge Night Fever at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Night Fever at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Didn't get what you wanted for Christmas? How about a generous helping of disco? Get a break from your relatives and dance with your friends and some cool strangers at this Saturday night party featuring Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

