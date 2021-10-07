 On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10)

Many of the venues included on this list have implemented guidelines that require you to be vaccinated for entry or have a negative COVID test. Visit their websites to find out what rules are in place before attending an event or check out the updated Pittsburgh City Paper list of establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules.

Thu., Oct. 7

Requiem
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join DJ CrasHZer0 and DJ Satyrion for your favorite goth dance night. Spinning all your moody favorites perfect for October. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m. $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Oct. 8

Disco Boogie
Hop Farm Brewing Company
6:30 p.m.-12 a.m.
Hop Farm Brewing Company is throwing a party to release their new beer, Disco Dino Hazy IPA. They’ll have DJ Jarrett Tebbets, the Byron Nash Trio, and Selecta playing tunes for the night so grab your tickets, grab a beer, and head down. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. hopfarmbrewingco.com

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Welcome to the official parties of Spooky Season! Get ghoulish on the dance floor with one of Pittsburgh's favorite DJs, HUNY, and Hyperfemme, coming in all the way from Houston, Texas. This is Hyperfemme’s first time in Pittsburgh, so you know what to do: show up and show out. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com


BEEF: Britney vs. Justin
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Britney is so close to #freedom, we can all almost taste it. Celebrate by dancing to her classic, timeless hits and pretending like Justin Timberlake isn’t playing at all. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10. $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sat., Oct. 9

GOOD FEST
Goodlander Cocktail Brewery
4-10 p.m.
We did a feature on this event already, so consider this your friendly reminder. You won’t want to miss the inaugural Good Fest, hosted by the good folks at Goodlander. Featuring DJs Arie Cole, HUNY, Pav, and Big Phil, the night will be filled with great music, good food, and cocktails provided by Goodlander themselves. 6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. All ages. goodlandercocktails.com

{the modern age}
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get out your flannel and your favorite sweater, it's time for indie rock dance night at Belvedere’s. Whether you’re the shy type who just holds up the wall bobbing your head, or the one who wants to be the center of attention, this night is sure to be a great time. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sun., Oct. 10

Greet Death/Flower Crown/Gaadge
Spirit
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
If you’re into shoe gaze, dream pop, or haze rock sounds you won’t want to miss this night of live music. Greet Death is a band from Flint, Mich. who are bringing their talents to the 'Burgh for this night, as well as local favorites Flower Crown and Gaadge. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville.$8 adv. $10 door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
If you have any tips on recurring dance nights or live music events, please send them to danijanae@pghcitypaper.com

