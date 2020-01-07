 On his first day, new Westmoreland County sheriff finds his office littered with dirty clothes and a DVD of Paul Blart: Mall Cop | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On his first day, new Westmoreland County sheriff finds his office littered with dirty clothes and a DVD of Paul Blart: Mall Cop

By

click to enlarge PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
Photo illustration: Abbie Adams
A mysterious mess appeared in Westmoreland County yesterday. TribLive reported that newly instated Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert walked into the office to find it “trashed” on his first day. When Albert arrived at his new digs, he was greeted with boxes of old arrest warrants blocking the door, trash strewn about, and a pile of dirty uniforms topped with a DVD of Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Albert called it “disgusting” and told TribLive, “You would have to think it was intentionally done just to distract us.”

In November, Democratic candidate Albert defeated the incumbent sheriff, Republican Jonathan Held, who was first elected to the position in 2011. Held’s tenure as sheriff did not go smoothly. In Feb. 2018, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office filed criminal charges against Held, including a felony count for conflict of interest for directing his staff to perform campaign duties, and a misdemeanor charge for diversion of services, alleging that he used county resources and time to help with his 2015 reelection campaign.


Held has repeatedly denied all charges. His case went to court in 2018 but ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. A new trial date has not yet been set.

While the trash and dirty laundry are a nuisance, the placement of the DVD is arguably the most direct insult to Albert. The 2009 comedy Paul Blart stars Kevin James as the titular mall cop, who frequently rides around on a segway preventing ruckus in the mall. He is not generally taken seriously as a mall cop, so the DVD would appear to be a taunt at Albert’s credentials, though before he was elected sheriff, Albert previously worked as a police officer, a county detective, and a district judge. (Blart eventually gains respect when he saves the mall from a hostage situation).

Albert has not accused Held of trashing his office, but he did tell TribLive that he had not been allowed to tour the office before his term began. But Held does accuse Albert of staging his own dirty laundry-Paul Blart set-up, saying, “It sounds like it was staged to me. Maybe he’s seeking attention.”

Coincidentally, on the first day of Albert’s administration, the same day he found his office trashes and fired several employees of the sheriff’s office, the entire Westmoreland County courthouse was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to 911. There was no bomb found and the building reopened.

Speaking of...

North Huntingdon billboard in support of Brett Kavanaugh says ‘Democrat accusers’ are ‘paid liars’

By Ryan Deto

A billboard on route 30 in North Huntingdon

Natural-gas proponents and renewable-energy advocates disagree on fracking’s potential to grow jobs in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

A natural-gas well pad in Westmoreland County

Lt. Gov. candidate Aryanna Berringer says she’s lived the life of the forgotten constituents she wants to help

By Ryan Deto

Aryanna Berringer

Check out all the Democrats running for endorsement for the open 18th Congressional District seat

By Ryan Deto

A map of Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

By Hannah Lynn

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

More than 200 gather in Oakland to protest potential escalated war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

Anti-war protesters in Schenley Plaza

Pittsburgh received 50+ inches of precipitation for first time ever in consecutive years

By Ryan Deto

Vehicles during flooding on Route 51 in the South Hills
More »

Readers also liked…

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

My three-year journey to get a driver's license back

By Alex Gordon

Licensed driver, Alex Gordon
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 26-31, 2019

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

By Hannah Lynn

Anti-war protesters in Schenley Plaza

More than 200 gather in Oakland to protest potential escalated war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

Pat Toomey speaking on Dec. 19

Sen. Pat Toomey criticized for blocking paid family leave for 100K federal employees

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation